ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘What Are We Doing To Really Solve The Issues?’ — Questions Arise After Two Sacramento Homicides In First 2 Days Of The Year

By Velena Jones
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AK7ba_0dc9mtMh00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two homicides occurred in the first two days of 2022 marking a violent start to the year in Sacramento.

The city’s first homicide of the year happened in the area near Florez Bar and Grill in South Sacramento.

“It’s a traumatic experience for everybody,” explained Isabella Florez, the assistant manager of Florez Bar and Grill. “They were all frightened. They wanted to make sure that the guy was OK of course.”

The Florez family owns two businesses in a South Land Park shopping center. She explained that employees who heard the gunfire came outside to try to help the victim. The man died on-scene after being shot outside of Mike’s Liquor store.

“It’s not something that really happens around here. Our location, we are trying to bring it up more than it’s going down but it’s really hard,” said Florez.

“When we are here in this problem as early as it is in 2022 but what are we doing to really solve the issues?” questioned Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth.

Accius doesn’t believe more police will solve the issue. Instead, he says funding more prevention programs will make an impact.

“We only solve it when we have a full court press on all these issues happening, when we start saying we are going to invest in these communities,” he said. “And focusing on all the illegal guns that these kids are getting.”

In 2020, Sacramento had 57 homicides, the highest number since 2006. In total, 240 people were shot throughout the city during the year.

“We had zero youth homicides before the pandemic and then the pandemic hit. Statistically, what has worked has been preventions from organizations like myself and many others doing the work and then the police officers can focus on the work that needs to be done: getting the guns off the streets,” explained Accuis.

In his last tweet before retiring from the Sacramento Police Department, the former chief, Daniel Hahn, called for a “renewed focus on collaboration and teamwork” to ensure the city’s safety.

It’s a violent start to the new year residents hope will not continue.

“I just hope all this violence stops,” explained Mike’s Liquor customer, Chris Selim. “Hopefully it gets better. You just got to think positive and keep on praying.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Missing Placerville Teen Last Heard From Near Oak Park Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A missing teen who was last heard from near the Oak Park area of Sacramento is being sought. Her name is Reylynn Pinon and she is from Placerville. She was last seen on December 9th and has been missing for just around 1 month. She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 foot 4 inches, and is around 150 pounds. The family is asking that anyone with any information please contact the Placerville police. The Placerville PD contact is Addison Randall, arandall@cityofplacerville.org.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Think We’ll Be OK’: Family In Mourning After Sacramento Man Killed In Christmas Eve Morro Bay Shark Attack

MORRO BAY (CBS13) — Sacramento resident Tomas Butterfield was attacked and killed by a shark on Christmas eve while surfing near Morro Bay. The surfer was in the area visiting family for the holidays. The news was shocking for family, including Tomas’ uncle, Grant Butterfield, who was celebrating at a Christmas eve dinner party when he got a call from Tomas’ father. “I thought he was calling to wish me a merry Christmas. The first thing he says is we’ve lost Tom,” Grant said. His nephew was dead. “I thought ‘Oh my, car crash, heart attack,’ I hadn’t a clue. I was just in shock...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Students Shot Near Florin High School In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after two students were shot near Florin High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon. The teens, who are both students at the high school, were both shot in the leg. One of them is 17 and the age of the other is unknown at this time. Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening and there was no information on a suspected gunman. No arrests have been made, authorities said. Shawna Mangal and her daughter Sasha were inside their home near Summer Sky Drive when they heard banging at the door. “It sounded like something was wrong...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Victim In Deadly New Year’s Day Shooting In South Sacramento Identified As Carmichael Man

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The man killed in a south Sacramento shooting on New Year’s Day has been identified as a Carmichael resident. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 7300 block of Berna Way just before 5 p.m. Saturday to investigate a reported shooting and a person lying in the road. At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least once. Deputies started first aid and the man was soon rushed to the hospital by medics, but he died on the way. On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Carmichael resident Dalonnie Lance Wyatt-Surgeon. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but detectives believe the incident is isolated. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Woman Shot Dead In Parking Garage In Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot dead in a midtown parking garage near Sutter Medical Center, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday evening. The shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m. at a Fort Sutter Medical Building parking garage in the area of K and 28th streets, across from the hospital. #HappeningNow Sac PD investigating a fatal shooting at 28th and K. A woman was shot and killed in the parking garage of a Fort Sutter medical building. This is across the street from the Sutter Medical Center. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/oSyojje797 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 6, 2022 Sacramento police said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing At-Risk Elderly Man From Sacramento Found

Update: 9:20 p.m. — William Montgomery has been found thanks to an “overwhelming response from the community,” police said. SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A missing, at-risk, elderly man is sought by the Sacramento Police Department after being reported missing, said the Sacramento Police Department. The missing man is 80-year-old William Montgomery, 5’10” tall and weighing around 190 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes. According to the police, Montgomery was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Grandstaff Way and Cherrywood Circle. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket with jeans and gray tennis shoes. Please contact SPD at 916-808-5471 with any information.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Some Sacramento Public Library Locations Giving Out Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests, As Supplies Last

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With COVID-19 cases spiking, test kits are now also in high demand. To help meet that rush, the Sacramento and Folsom public library systems are making testing kits available for free. We’ve partnered with @SacCountyCA to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit one of our library locations for curbside pick-up while supplies last. More at https://t.co/Uex6CtvR7L. — Sacramento Public Library (@saclib) January 4, 2022 Sacramento County officials say more than 91,000 test kits have been issued to regional libraries. The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and they’re being limited to two per person. No library card...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted Of Murder, Attempted Murder In May 2021 Shooting, Crash In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A jury this week found a man guilty of second-degree murder for the May 2021 killing of 23-year-old Brenda Jimenez in West Sacramento and the attempted murder of 26-year-old Kenneth Robinson Jr., prosecutors announced Thursday. Jose Tellez Flores, 20, faces up to 24 years behind bars for both crimes and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1. West Sacramento police say responded to report of shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Cummins Way during the early morning hours of May 6. Officers discovered two separate scenes of car crashes, including one where a vehicle...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hahn
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Restaurants Close Voluntarily Over Omicron, Staffing Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento restaurants were already struggling to stay open due to a staffing shortage, and now the COVID-19 omicron variant is forcing eateries to shutter once again. COVID had closed restaurants early in the pandemic. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s scary,” said Mulvaney’s B&L owner, Patrick Mulvaney. Workers turned to unemployment benefits for help and when it was time, restaurant owners asked them to come back. It was a tough sell with the never-ending restaurant whiplash. “People are scared, too, to come back,” Mulvaney said. Things were starting to get back to normal for Mulvaney until he said his staff was hit by the newest variant. “New...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run On Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has died after a hit-and-run along Garden Highway in Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened a little after 10:30 p.m. along the 1000 block of Garden Highway. Officers responded to investigate a report about a pedestrian down in the roadway and found a woman with major injuries. It appears the woman had been struck by a vehicle. The driver had taken off before officers got to the scene, police say. The woman was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Her name has not been released at this point. Detectives have canvassed the area for any other evidence and witnesses. No description of the suspect vehicle has been provided.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passerby Rushed To Alert Residents After Noticing Fire At Midtown Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All residents are safe after an early morning fire at a Victorian home in Midtown Sacramento. The scene was near 18th and O streets Thursday morning. A passerby noticed the fire and rushed to knock on doors to alert the residents inside. “I pounded on all the doors and was trying to get everybody awake before it was too late,” said Carlos Rodriguez. Firefighters got to the scene and quickly put the flames out. House fire at 18th and O Streets in downtown #Sacramento! All occupants out safely. Someone walking by noticed fire and knocked on doors to alert residents. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/eXyPi6u5q1 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 6, 2022 No injuries were reported. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. The extent of the damage is also unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a single-car crash in Sacramento late Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 5900 block of 64th Street just before midnight. At the scene, a vehicle was found to have struck a tree. Officers started first aid on the driver, who was the only person in the car, but medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. The name of the driver has not been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Guns#Police#Florez Bar#Grill#Voice Of The Youth#Accius
CBS Sacramento

‘Impossible to Find’: Sacramento Public Library Runs Out Of Thousands Of At-Home COVID Tests In 2 Hours

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With COVID-19 cases rising, at-home tests are in high demand. Sacramento Public Library teamed up with Sacramento County Public Health to hand out 45,000 free at-home kits Wednesday, but they didn’t last long. The 28 library locations started handing out the test kits — each containing two tests — at 10 a.m. Wednesday. By noon, Sacramento Public Library announced every location had run out of kits. “We had no idea that it was going to go this fast,” said Cathy Crosthwaite, Deputy Director of Sacramento Public Library. CBS13 spoke with disappointed people who showed up to the Central Library in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Suspects Arrested In 2020 South Sacramento House Party Shooting That Left 1 Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people are now under arrest in connection to a deadly 2020 south Sacramento house party shooting. The shooting happened back on June 6, 2020 at a home along the 2900 block of Gardendale Road. Three people were rushed to the hospital by medics while two other people took themselves. One of the shooting victims later died from his injuries. Sacramento police said the shooting appeared to stem from an argument. On Wednesday, detectives announced that they had arrested 22-year-old Julian Brown and 26-year-old Anthony Smith. Both have been booked on charges connected to the shooting. No other details about the shooting, including how the suspects were linked to the shooting, have been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County Judge Arrested For DUI After New Year’s Day Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County judge was on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for a suspected DUI following a New Year’s Day crash, the Stockton Police Department said. The January 1 arrest was caught on camera and shows Judge Mike Mulvihill being escorted away by police officers after he crashed on Pacific Avenue in Stockton shortly before 6 p.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office says the case has been sent to the California Attorney General’s Office. Mulvihill is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge, Stockton police said.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dixie Fire Sparked By Tree Contacting PG&E Equipment, Cal Fire Confirms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cal Fire on Tuesday announced that the Dixie Fire — the second-largest wildfire in California history — was caused by a tree coming into contact with Pacific Gas and Electric equipment. “After a meticulous and thorough investigation, CAL FIRE has determined that the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) located west of Cresta Dam,” Cal Fire said in a news release. Cal Fire said its report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. The Dixie Fire burned a total of 963,309 acres across...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

California’s COVID Positivity Rate Rises As Omicron Spikes Statewide

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Omicron is on the rise and California now has the highest positivity rate of any point in the pandemic and more than 23,000 cases a day. Even with a 20.4 percent positivity rate, the state still has some of the lowest case numbers in the nation. But what do the numbers mean, and how does where we are now compare to 2020? Empty businesses. Empty gyms. Empty streets. 2022 marks a new reality. Signs say open. Masks are the new normal. Long lines formed at Cal Expo Tuesday where people waited hours to get a COVID test. “Just to see if everything’s OK,” said Sacramento resident...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Lanes Of I-80 That Were Closed At West El Camino Avenue Reopen

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Interstate 80 is back open at West El Camino Avenue after a closure caused delays for morning commuters. The closure happened before 6 a.m. Monday and was caused by some type of law enforcement activity at the West El Camino overpass. Sacramento County Sheriff’s vehicles could be seen in the area. At 6:41 a.m., a CHP spokesperson said the affected roadway had reopened and that the normal flow of traffic had resumed. Traffic backed up in both directions I-80 at West El Camino Ave. Law Enforcement activity on the overpass. Avoid I-80 from I-5 to Reed Ave. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @JohnDabkovich #traffic pic.twitter.com/WX7UuuoGj4 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 3, 2022  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot On South Land Park Drive, Died On Scene

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been shot on South Land Park Drive, said the Sacramento Police Department. This occurred Sunday evening around 5900 block of South Land Park Drive. The victim has been reported to have died on the scene. No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening although a homicide investigation has been initiated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Injured By Fire In North Sacramento, Two Dead

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people have been injured after their residences caught fire in North Sacramento on Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of Presidio St. and Harris Ave., according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department. They reported that three people were taken from the building and transported to the hospital. Two of the victims were adult males who both died. One female survives in critical condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation. UPDATE: Fire on Presidio Street had a total of 3 fire victims transported to local area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/zLWnx3fLLK — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 2, 2022
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy