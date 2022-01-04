ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Returned N.Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meagre life

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – A former North Korean defector who made a risky and rare cross-border return home last week had struggled in South Korea, officials and media reports said on Tuesday, sparking fresh debate over how such defectors are treated in their new lives. South Korea’s military identified...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Banned From the Olympics by IOC, North Korea Puts Blame Elsewhere

North Korea on Friday said it would skip next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic and “hostile forces’ moves,” a largely redundant statement since the country has already been banned from the Games by the IOC. In September, the International Olympic Committee suspended North...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defectors#N Korea#Defection#Reuters#North Korean#Unification Ministry
TheDailyBeast

Gymnast Who Vaulted Fence to Flee North Korea Has Defected Back, Reports Say

In 2020, an unidentified North Korean man’s daring escape effort made headlines when he apparently used his experience as a gymnast to scale the 10-foot fortified fence at the border and defect to the South. Now, according to reports from South Korea, the same man has returned to the North. There were reports over the weekend that a man was seen crossing the militarized border from South Korea into North Korea in what, at first, appeared to be a vanishingly rare defection to the North. But Seoul’s defense ministry said Monday that the man was actually North Korean, and the Yonhap news agency reported that it was the same gymnast who made an athletic escape in 2020. “The authorities in charge are examining relevant details,” South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
ASIA
AFP

Man who crossed border into N. Korea likely former defector to South: Seoul

A man who entered North Korea on New Year's Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is presumed to be a defector from the North, the defence ministry in Seoul said Monday. The man sparked a search operation by the South Korean military on Saturday when surveillance equipment spotted him crossing an eastern section of the border into the North. They failed to find him. South Korean authorities have yet to identify him, but a defence ministry official said he is believed to be someone who came from North Korea in 2020 -- also by breaching the border. "We presume this to be the same man who defected to the South by climbing over the barbed-wire fence in November 2020," the official told AFP.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
Washington Post

Man who fled to North Korea is a likely previous defector to South Korea, authorities say

SEOUL — A man who crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea is believed to be a previous defector from the North to South Korea. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Monday that the man, who was seen crawling up a barbed-wire fence on the eastern side of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, is believed to be a North Korean in his early 30s who entered South Korea in November 2020 through the same area. Defections to North Korea are extremely rare.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Person spotting crossing DMZ likely previous defector from N.Korea -Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) – The person observed crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea last week is presumed to be a North Korean who had previously defected to the South, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing Seoul’s defence ministry. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of...
POLITICS
Reuters

North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday. North Korea's main goals...
POLITICS
hngn.com

North Koreans Banned From Laughing, Drinking Alcohol, Engaging in Leisurely Activities for 11 Days To Commemorate Kim Jong-il’s Death Anniversary

North Korea recently announced an extended mourning period to commemorate Kim Jong-un's father's 10th death anniversary, Kim Jong-il. According to reports, North Koreans have been mourning the death of the former leader for ten days throughout the first nine years since his passing. But this year, the country decided to add another day because it is Jong-il's 10th death anniversary.
POLITICS
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
The Independent

Japan PM: Deal reached on US military curbs to halt COVID

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that Japan and the U.S. have reached “a basic agreement” on banning the U.S. military from leaving its base grounds, amid growing worries about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.Kishida said American soldiers will stay on base “except when absolutely necessary,” which presumably means for emergencies or other security reasons. Details of the deal are still being worked out, he said on Fuji TV. The overall U.S.-Japan security alliance remains unchanged. New daily COVID-19 cases have surged recently in what medical experts call “the sixth wave.” New cases jumped above 8,000 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy