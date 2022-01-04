ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France’s lower house suspends review of COVID-19 vaccine pass bill

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France’s lower house of parliament has suspended debates over a bill to make it mandatory for people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train. Tense discussions...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vandalism#Lower House#Reuters#The National Assembly#Lincoln Feast
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
PROTESTS
The Independent

France takes EU reins with push for more sovereignty

French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to a pair of leading European figures Friday as France formally took the reins of the 27-nation bloc for the next six months with big ambitions.Macron was accompanied by the head of the EU’s executive arm, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at France’s famed Pantheon to honor the memories of Simone Veil and Jean Monnet.Veil was a Holocaust survivor who repeatedly broke barriers for women in French politics and spearheaded the fight to legalize abortion, while Monnet was a founding father of the European Union.Both Macron and von der Leyen...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

France pressures unvaccinated to get COVID-19 vaccine

France’s government is forging ahead with efforts to increase pressure on unvaccinated people to get coronavirus shots, as the country reported 208,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — a record fueled by the omicron variant. Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday defended a government plan to allow only the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnynewsnow.com

NY Gov. Signs Bill Criminalizing Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

ALBANY – Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are now illegal in New York. Last week Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation making fake COVID-19 Vaccination cards a misdemeanor crime. It also creates a new felony crime of “computer tampering.”. The new law also helps schools get better access to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eturbonews.com

Lower chamber of the French Parliament approves ‘vaccine passes’

New bill which, if approved by Senate next week, would make vaccination against COVID-19 a must for those wishing to eat out, visit theaters, museums and other cultural venues, and travel across France. Early on Thursday morning, following several days of intense arguments in the lower chamber of the French...
TRAVEL
wkzo.com

Vaccines company Valneva sticks to goal of COVID vaccine approvals in Q1

PARIS (Reuters) – Speciality vaccines company Valneva said it was keeping its previous timetable on clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with regulatory approvals targeted in the first quarter of this year. “We continue to believe that our inactivated vaccine candidate could be an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wkzo.com

France hits over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases on average per day

PARIS (Reuters) -France reported 261,481 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 set on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the health crisis. The seven-day moving average – which smoothes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

World passes 300 million Covid cases as Omicron breaks records

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered worldwide passed 300 million on Friday, with the Omicron variant's rapid spread setting new infection records in dozens of countries over the last week.  As cases skyrocket in the US -- which also broke its daily caseload record this week -- Biden said that Covid "as we are dealing with it now is not here to stay".
WORLD
wkzo.com

Vaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman

PARIS (Reuters) -A mandatory order would not be the most efficient way to encourage those not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot and that plans to toughen health pass conditions were already yielding results, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. People in France already have to show either proof of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy