ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron variant infections in Japan reach over 1,000 cases on Tuesday -Yomiuri

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCRZv_0dc9l4q200

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 infections in Japan that have been confirmed to be the Omicron variant reached over 1,000 cases on Tuesday, according to a survey compiled by the daily Yomiuri.

The Yomiuri reported the results of their survey on Tuesday. The first case of the Omicron variant in Japan was detected in November last year.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Omicron#Covid
Marietta Daily Journal

Japan calls on US to limit troop movements over COVID spread

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged the U.S. to impose restrictions on troops stationed in Japan amid virus outbreaks thought to have stemmed from bases, which have strained ties between the allies. In a phone conversation Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi called for stronger virus measures, including...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kurv.com

Researchers: Omicron Variant Could Lead To 140-Million U.S. Infections

Medical experts say the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus could lead to millions of infections in the U.S. in just the next two months. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine included updated information about omicron to revise its COVID-19 modeling. That new data led researchers to conclude the U.S. could see about 140-million new infections in January and February. The surge in cases would peak in late January at about two-point-eight million new infections every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

U.S. manufacturing cools but globally factories take Omicron risks in their stride for now

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) – Global manufacturing activity remained strong in December as factories took rising cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in their stride, although persistent supply constraints and rising costs clouded the outlook for some economies. Rising global infections have inspired policymakers to tread carefully, with outbreaks in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Japan asks US forces to stay on base as COVID-19 cases jump

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked that the U.S. military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Hayashi said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people’s health. It was not immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued.
MILITARY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Omicron variant fuels record number of infections in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has fueled the highest number of daily new infections in Croatia since the start of the pandemic, officials said Wednesday, as other Balkan countries also reported a sharp rise in cases. A total of 8,587 new cases were confirmed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFP

Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in Covid cases on bases and surrounding communities. The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections. The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops. Okinawa will request that the central government authorise new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.
MILITARY
Fox News

COVID-19: Japan asks US military to stay on base amid pandemic

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked that the U.S. military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Hayashi said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people's health. It was not immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued.
MILITARY
Reuters

Japan requests 3 prefectures enact measures to curb COVID-19 surge

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese government panel put forward a formal request on Friday to declare quasi-emergency measures to stem a surge in coronavirus cases. The measures would affect the southern prefecture of Okinawa and the western prefectures of Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, lasting from Jan. 9 until the end of the month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy