Last week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery was a surprise mid-season finale. And at the end of the episode, Paramount+ ran a promo for what is to come for the second half of the season when it returns on February 10. As per custom, TrekMovie has all the screenshots and our analysis to break it all down. The following moves some things around to group what looks like related shots together, and of course, there are some SPOILERS.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO