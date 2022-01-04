ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Mayor Jerry Dyer discusses goal to lower Fresno’s violent crime rate in 2022

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scLTY_0dc9jcmd00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With 2021 officially behind us, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is looking ahead to 2022.

With one full year in office under his belt, Mayor Dyer is getting ready for the year ahead. His biggest priority for his second year in office, lowering the city’s violent crime rate.

Dyer says in 2021 and in 2020, the city saw 74 homicides each year. In 2019, Dyer says the city saw just 41.

“Reduce crime in Fresno to what we saw in 2019. That is the number one thing I want to see in our community,” explained Dyer.

Dyer says in 2021, he focused on making sure the police department could fill the vacant spots they already had. Now in 2022, he’s looking to increase the police budget so they can add 50 more officers, for a total of 900.

“We know that we have a police department that is understaffed, and that has been for years,” Dyer said.

He says his second priority is continuing the efforts they have with helping the city’s homeless population. During Dyer’s first year in office, Project Off-Ramp relocated and housed hundreds of homeless people from Fresno’s freeways. He’s hoping the city can add four more motels for them this year.

“I can promise to the people they won’t see additional homeless people on our freeways like we had before. In fact, if you see one person on the freeway they will be relocated that day,” said Dyer.

With rents in Fresno rising each year, Dyer says his team is actively putting together a housing plan to address the shortage.

Hoping to also expand the city’s youth programs and Beautify Fresno, Dyer says more changes are coming in 2022.

“The reason why have graffiti, and homeless, and trash is because we’ve allowed it,” Dyer said.

Dyer says the plan they’re working on right now to bring more housing of all types to Fresno should be ready to share with the public during the first quarter of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Victims’ ages released in Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The ages of the victims in a southeast Fresno double homicide were released eight hours after the incident was first reported on Thursday. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the person on the lawn discovered outside the home on the 5100 block of Tulare Avenue was a 90-year-old man. The […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Bill to combat smash-and-grab robberies in California unveiled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGPE) – California voters may get the chance to bring down the $950-and-above threshold for felony thefts in California – a change introduced by Proposition 47’s passing eight years ago. AB-1603, introduced by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, would bring down the threshold amount for felony theft and shoplifting from $950 to $400. Nearly 60% […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rate#Violent Crime#Mayor
YourCentralValley.com

895% rise in COVID-19 cases at Clovis Unified

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reported COVID-19 cases at Clovis Unified School District are up by 895% – when comparing this week’s numbers to last week’s numbers, according to data posted by district officials. The information published on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed 398 staff and student positive cases across the district this […]
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Violent criminals no longer eligible for early release following California Supreme Court ruling

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A recent ruling by the California Supreme Court says correction officials no longer have to consider early release for violent felons. The ruling comes after nearly two-thirds of voters in 2016 voted in favor of Proposition 57, which was aimed at lowering the state’s overcrowded prison system by allowing for most […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Are you owed money? The state wants to help you claim it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A California business might owe you money, and state officials want to help you get it. With a few pieces of information, you can find any unclaimed assets waiting to be retrieved. The Unclaimed Assets Program is designed to reunite people with the assets owed to them. Banks, insurance companies, corporations, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

CalCare: What’s inside California’s free healthcare plan proposal?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposed bill and state constitutional amendment to create a free universal healthcare system in the state was officially unveiled in Sacramento on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1400 would establish universal healthcare under the name CalCare, providing “comprehensive universal single-payer health care coverage.” The amendment goes on to detail how the system […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows suspect breaking into mailbox in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Video released by the Madera Police Department shows a suspect allegedly breaking into a mailbox, before getting into a car and driving away. Over the last week, officers say numerous items of mail were stolen from community mailboxes on the westside of Madera. Detectives found other Central Valley communities had also […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why bother getting tested for COVID-19?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As cases of COVID-19 rise nationwide once again, getting a positive COVID-19 test could be considered an inconvenience. What to tell the office, figuring out child care, wondering if you can see anyone – some may prefer the more dangerous option of blissful ignorance and hoping for the best. However, Fresno […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Person injured in Porterville stabbing

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was injured in a stabbing in Porterville Wednesday night. Police said they were called around 6 p.m. to the area of Jaye Street and Tule River for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old person with multiple stab wounds. The person was taken Kaweah Delta Hospital […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy