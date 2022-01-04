ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treaty United: How to build a squad in three days

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it possible to assemble a 26-man squad at three days' notice on no money, for a team with potentially no fans - and reach the play-offs?. It turns out the answer is yes. As Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett tried to throw together a side for the League of Ireland...

www.bbc.com

BBC

FA Cup highlights: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield

Watch highlights as Chelsea predictably outclass battling National League side Chesterfield to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round with an emphatic victory at Stamford Bridge. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup third round LIVE: Scores, goals and results with Chelsea and Southampton in late action

The FA Cup third round took centre stage on Saturday on an afternoon defined by drama and upsets. Earlier in the day, League One side Cambridge stunning Newcastle 1-0 to advance to the fourth round. National League side Boreham Wood overcame AFC Wimbledon and Kidderminster came from behind to defeat Reading. Huddersfield took a Premier League scalp in the shape of Burnley, who struggled without Sean Dyche on the touchline, while Michael Olise ensured Crystal Palace avoided that same fate with a fine second-half display after the Eagles had fallen behind against local rivals Millwall. In the evening matches, Chelsea cruised past Chesterfield 5-1 but there was theatrics elsewhere as both Everton and Southampton narrowly escaped extra-time upsets. Relive all the action from the FA Cup third round below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cambridge shock Newcastle as Kidderminster conquer Reading in FA Cup third round

Sky Bet League One Cambridge pulled off a shock 1-0 win at Newcastle to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.Newcastle, battling for Premier League survival, thought they had taken the lead through Jacob Murphy, but the goal was disallowed for offside.Cambridge broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Joe Ironside turned in a crowded penalty area to knock the ball in – with the goal given following a lengthy VAR review.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Tyrone Marsh gave Boreham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kidderminster targeting the big guns after shock FA Cup victory over Reading

Triumphant Kidderminster boss Russ Penn targeted the big guns after his side stunned Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.Amari Morgan-Smith’s late winner earned a deserved 2-1 win for the National League North outfit – the lowest ranked side left in the competition.They made a mockery of the 79 place gap between them and the Championship Royals after George Puscas’ first-half opener put the visitors ahead.Sam Austin levelled and victory sparked a pitch invasion with Reading boss Veljko Paunovic claiming his players’ safety was put at risk.But Harriers celebrated reaching the fourth round and Penn wants the chance...
SOCCER
The Independent

Substitute Joe Grey grabs winner as Hartlepool hit back to stun Blackpool

Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009.Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.David Ferguson hauled Hartlepool level three minutes after the interval before Grey, who had replaced Mark Cullen moments earlier, kept his nerve to beat Daniel Grimshaw and grab only his second senior goal.The in-form visitors were left to rue a succession of missed chances in a thoroughly dominant first half, as well as injuries to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Burnley hoping FA Cup can kickstart Premier League resurgence

Burnley assistant boss Ian Woan has no doubt this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield can provide a useful boost for the struggling Clarets.Burnley are 18th in the Premier League table with only one win, secured against Brentford in October.The 3-1 loss at Leeds on Sunday was a third defeat in four matches for the Turf Moor outfit, who are two points adrift of safety with a game in hand over 17th-placed Watford.Woan – overseeing things in the absence of Sean Dyche after the manager tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week – told a press conference: “We’ll be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham net three late goals to avoid FA Cup upset against Morecambe

Tottenham needed three goals in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup upset against Morecambe as they came from behind to win 3-1 on an afternoon when record signing Tanguy Ndombele was booed off by the home crowd.Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal had the League One side – 59 places below their hosts on the football ladder – dreaming of the most famous result in their history, but a late blitz spared Spurs’ blushes.After Ndombele, who asked to leave the club last summer, angered the home fans by taking an age to leave the field when being substituted –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea run riot against Chesterfield to reach FA Cup fourth round

Perhaps the start of cup run, but also a run from the cups. England’s two knockout competitions have now given Chelsea two consecutive wins, after a period where they only claimed three victories in nine in all competitions. They have proven a bit of a cleanser. As if to drive the point home, both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku scored, little confidence boosts amid bigger pushes for better form.The very vocal Chesterfield looked and sounded like they really enjoyed their day out at Stamford Bridge, especially when Akwasi Asante scored a goal that was so much more than a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel pleased with Chelsea’s professionalism in FA Cup victory

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s professionalism in settling their FA Cup third-round clash with Chesterfield before half-time.The Blues cruised past their National League opponents 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, racing into a 4-0 half-time lead before a raft of withdrawals to keep players fresh.Teen debutant Lewis Hall laid on a goal for Romelu Lukaku, with the returning Belgium striker missing a trio of chances before being subbed at the break.Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all netted, before Hakim Ziyech converted a penalty.Akwasi Asante raised the roof with a consolation for Chesterfield to send the raucous visiting fans into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton yet to receive any Yves Bissouma bids, says Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter said there had been no contact from any club regarding Yves Bissouma following the 2-1 extra-time FA Cup win at West Brom Reports have linked the Seagulls midfielder, who is on international duty with Mali ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Aston Villa.Asked at his post-match press conference after the game at the Hawthorns if any club had been in touch about Bissouma, Potter simply said: “No.”He was then asked if he would expect that to change this month, and said: “Who knows? That’s the transfer window, you never know.”Bissouma has 18 months left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes believes Jarrod Bowen has played himself into England contention

David Moyes tipped Jarrod Bowen for an England call-up after the in-form forward helped knock Leeds out of the FA Cup.Bowen wrapped up a comfortable 2-0 win for the Hammers with a breakaway goal after Manuel Lanzini’s first-half strike put them in control.The 25-year-old is one of West Ham’s stand-out performers this season and is sure to be on the radar of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.“If he keeps playing at the level he’s playing at he’s going to get closer,” said Moyes.“The competition is so strong in that position, but if you’ve got wide players who score goals and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
PREMIER LEAGUE

