Emotional Ben Roethlisberger soaks in apparent final game for Steelers at Heinz Field

Seven days away from the one-year anniversary of what was perhaps one of the iconic postgame moments in the two-plus decades of Pittsburgh Steelers games at Heinz Field, Ben Roethlisberger was right back in just about the same spot.

Roethlisberger, again in the aftermath of a game against the rival Cleveland Browns, sat on a heated bench on the Steelers sideline long after almost all of his teammates had retreated to the locker room.

Again, Roethlisberger had teared-up eyes. He again looked reflective.

This time, though, it came after a win. And this time, there wasn’t speculation from observers that it was his final appearance at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger, two months from his 40th birthday, has all but said it surely is.

But even if he hasn’t yet verbally acknowledged a pending retirement, that appears all but a formality after the emotions the Steelers’ 18-year starting quarterback showed while lingering for about 20 minutes on the field following the Steelers’ 26-14 win Monday night.

“Just wanted to… take it in,” Roethlisberger said. “Just tried to absorb every minute of this place because it’s so special, the fans are so special.”

After the Jan. 9, 2020, wild-card playoff game at Heinz — a demoralizing 48-37 loss — Roethlisberger sat on a bench next to his best friend on the team, center Maurkice Pouncey, with tears visible. Pouncey would announce his retirement the following month.

The scene was markedly different Monday — almost bleeding into Tuesday morning, in fact, as Roethlisberger would make light of after sharing hugs with his three children and holding hands as a family as he finally walked into the tunnel to the locker room.

“They’re lucky they don’t have to go to school tomorrow,” Roethlisberger quipped of sons Benjamin Jr. and Bodie, and daughter Baylee.

Roethlisberger shared his time on the field after the game with his family (and about two dozen photographers who followed him, en masse). In the locker room, he had a different audience.

“He shared some words with his teammates,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “Just a beautiful thing.”

What wasn’t all that beautiful – as Roethlisberger himself pointed out – was his stat line Monday: a career-low (by far) 2.7 yards per attempt, 56.2 passer rating in going 24 for 46 for 123 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“Feels like that’s been my style,” Roethlisberger said, “not pretty, but finding a way to win.”

In many ways, Roethlisberger’s (probable) last game at Heinz Field was a lot like his first. He completed 17 passes for 174 yards with one TD in a win against an AFC North rival (Cincinnati) on Oct. 3, 2004.

For one night, at least, Roethlisberger’s career came full circle. As a rookie, the Steelers’ defense and running game carried him (Monday, Najee Harris rushed for 188 yards, and the Browns absorbed nine sacks and two interceptions).

T.J. Watt, who had four of those sacks, said the energy from a crowd eager to show appreciation for Roethlisberger was palpable.

“Was truly an atmosphere that I’ve never felt here before,” Watt said. “It was really special. The fans made it so amazing for him, and I’m very appreciative that they were able to do that for him.”

No current teammate has played with Roethlisberger longer than defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, a player with whom he shares the Steelers’ captaincy. Heyward and special-teams captain Derek Watt conspired to covertly lay back so that Roethlisberger went out for the pregame coin toss alone.

“A tip of the cap,” Tomlin said. “Showing respect to a guy that has done it and done it at an extreme level for a long time. Their idea. Awesome thing.”

Heyward noted that the best way to honor Roethlisberger was to get a win that kept alive the Steelers’ playoff hopes headed into the regular-season finale Sunday at Baltimore.

“I wanted to make sure our play held up to how I felt about him,” Heyward said. “A lot of guys felt the same way. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback. A Pittsburgh Steelers legend. A Ring of Honor guy. He’s going to get every accolade.”

A native of Findlay, Ohio — generally considered the heart of Browns County — Roethlisberger never forgot that Cleveland’s NFL team passed him over during the 2004 draft. Monday’s victory improved him to 26-2-1 in his career against the Browns.

Roethlisberger repeatedly after the game used the word “special” to refer to the Steelers, to Heinz Field, to the fans.

To Pittsburgh.

“I was born in Ohio,” he said, “but I live here and I’ll always be here.”

