ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

In one state, Airbnb moves to stop racial discrimination against travelers

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByNbR_0dc9ipyd00
  • Airbnb will only display users’ initials until a booking request is confirmed, but only in the state of Oregon.
  • The change was prompted after Airbnb was sued in 2019 by three Black women that alleged the company’s policies allowed hosts to discriminate against Black users.
  • The change in Oregon will take effect Jan. 31 and remain in place for at least two years.

Airbnb is going to stop revealing guests’ names on its platform until a booking request is confirmed, but the change is only going to be implemented in the state of Oregon.

The change stems from a lawsuit that was brought against Airbnb in 2019 by three Black women who lived in the Portland area. The lawsuit claimed by requiring guests to disclose their full names and photographs, Airbnb was allowing hosts to discriminate against Black users. That would be in violation of Oregon’s public accommodation laws, according to Oregon Live.

In response to the lawsuit, Airbnb announced in late December that Oregon hosts would start seeing the initials of guests in place of their first name until a booking request is confirmed. Once confirmed, the guest’s name will then appear.

The changes are set to take effect Jan. 31 and remain in effect for at least two years.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

A field study conducted by researchers at Harvard Business School in 2016 found that on Airbnb, requests from guests with distinctively African American names were roughly 16 percent less likely to be accepted than identical guests with distinctively white names.

Airbnb has been trying to actively solve for racial discrimination on its platform, launching Project Lighthouse in June 2020. It aims to measure discrimination based on perception through a methodology that determines the race someone might associate with a first name and profile photo.

“We have made significant progress in the last few years to address painful stories of individuals who had requests to book a listing rejected and other negative experiences because of their race. Our purpose is to create belonging, and even one incident is an affront to our values,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO.

According to The Verge, Airbnb guests are not required to upload a profile photo, but hosts can require them in order to book their properties. It wasn’t until 2018 that Airbnb kept guest photographs hidden to hosts before bookings were confirmed.

It’s not clear if Airbnb is planning on implementing similar changes it’s doing in Oregon across other states.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Oregon Airbnb hides guest names to prevent racial bias

If you rent an Airbnb in Oregon, there will be some changes to how the host will see your profile name. Beginning on Jan. 31, the host will only see the initials of the potential guest until the booking is confirmed. This is a policy that comes from a settlement agreement Airbnb reached with three Oregon women in 2019. They claimed that making users disclose their full name allowed the hosts to discriminate against Black customers.
OREGON STATE
Daily Herald

Airbnb will change process to fight discrimination in Oregon

Airbnb hosts in Oregon will soon only see the initials of some prospective renters, not their full names, in a change designed to prevent discrimination against Black users of the online lodging marketplace. The new policy stems from the settlement of a lawsuit that claimed hosts could reject customers because...
OREGON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
MySanAntonio

Oregon Rules to Hide Guest Names on Airbnb to Combat Discrimination

In 2019, three Oregon women filed a class action lawsuit alleging that, by making guests’ full names and photos available to hosts, Airbnb was perpetuating discrimination. Per the lawsuit, doing so provided hosts with the opportunity to reject potential guests based on their race or other protected characteristics. Less than a year later, Airbnb settled the suit but now Oregon is taking action of its own.
OREGON STATE
Statesman Journal

To curb discrimination, Airbnb will no longer display the full names of Oregon residents

A new policy change means Airbnb hosts will be unable to see the full names of guests who are Oregon residents at the start of the booking process. By Jan. 31, hosts will see an Oregon guest’s initials instead of the guest’s first name until a booking request is confirmed, the company announced in a statement. Hosts will see a guest's full name only after the booking is confirmed.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
kiss951.com

One Carolina Is One Of The Top States People Are Moving To

For some people, the New Year may bring a new place to live, and based on the results of a new report, where a lot of people may be moving to may surprise you. Vermont is the state where most people moved to in 2021, with 74%% of moves to the state being inbound.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Amazing Airbnbs To Book For The Best Winter Travel Stays

It’s safe to say that the past couple years have transformed the concept of travel and vacationing into anything but normal. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, venturing out can seem a little precarious, let alone booking a stay in a crowded hotel. Fortunately, there might be a solution.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Racism#Oregon Live#Harvard Business School#African American
Shore News Network

Federal Court Hands Victory To Opponents Of Vaccine Mandates, Biden overstepped Congress

Head Start employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their job, according to a federal court ruling Saturday. A federal district court handed a victory to the 24 states who sued the over the requirement that Head Start employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Terry Doughty said the move by President Joe Biden unlawfully bypassed the powers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy