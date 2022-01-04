Adult Program: Basic Yoga with Diane Sutrick

Buckham Book Bingo is a self-directed adult winter reading program. Beginning January 3, Buckham Book Bingo forms will be available on the program table near the Circulation Desk. Adult patrons (16 and older) can take home a Buckham Book Bingo Sheet with various reading activities listed in each square. When you have filled out your entire sheet, drop it off in a box on the program table and it will be entered into a grand prize drawing that will take place at the end of March. Things to Note: The reading program starts on January 3 and ends March 31, 2022. One Bingo sheet per patron. Bingo sheet must be completely filled out to qualify for the prize drawing (each square must be crossed off). Bingo sheet must include your name and phone number when you drop it in the box (so we can call in case you win the drawing). The grand prize is a Kindle Fire!

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO