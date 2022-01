During the closing weeks of last year, some phenomenal statistics were released underlining how strong the art market has been in spite of pandemic conditions. Not only were all the top auction rooms up substantially on 2020, but they had also risen significantly above pre-Covid, 2019 levels. Christie’s hit a five-year high at $7.1 billion (£5.2 billion), 22 per cent up on 2019. Sotheby’s tallied $7.4 billion of sales, its highest annual total ever and 26 per cent up on 2019, and Phillips also had its best year ever, breaking the $1 billion sales barrier for the first time at $1.2 billion, up 35 per cent on 2019.

