ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns keep shining without full roster, prep for Pelicans

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10smLM_0dc9hoIv00

The Phoenix Suns have been short-handed because of NBA health and safety protocol, but that hasn’t kept them from competing for the league’s best record.

Head coach Monty Williams, starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder and backups JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader all were sidelined by COVID-19 protocol as the Suns routed the Hornets 133-99 on Sunday in Charlotte.

It’s unclear if anyone will return when the Suns conclude a three-game road trip by facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The road trip began with a 123-108 loss in Boston in which the Celtics were more physical than Phoenix and led by as many as 30 points.

“We wanted to come out strong first and foremost on the defensive end,” said Chris Paul, who scored just seven points but helped seven teammates score in double figures with 16 assists against the Hornets.

“With (Paul), your hands have got to be ready at all times,” said Jalen Smith, who tied a career-high with 19 points and added 12 rebounds against Charlotte. “I have been picking his brain and he’s been able to tell me how to get on the court and how to keep improving.”

The Suns raced to a 73-47 halftime lead and led by as many as 43 points in the second half.

“I can never just automatically know I’m going to shoot this many shots,” Paul said. “I’ve got to feel the game and see how it’s going. I think you can be aggressive, too, without necessarily shooting — just putting pressure on the defense.”

Assistant Kevin Young has been the acting head coach in Williams’ absence.

The Pelicans got their top two scorers — Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas — back Monday, but it wasn’t enough in a 115-104 home loss to the Utah Jazz.

Valanciunas, returning from a one-game absence while he was in the health and safety protocol, had 25 points to lead six New Orleans scorers in double figures. But Ingram, who had missed the last two games because of Achilles soreness, had just 10 points as he made just three of 18 shots.

Ingram made just 1 of 7 3-pointers, and the Pelicans were just 12 of 46 from beyond the arc.

“We’ve got to keep pushing, get in the gym as much as we can, and keep it moving,” said Josh Hart, who scored 15 points. “So, it’s a tough one, but the beautiful thing about the league is we’ve got another one tomorrow.”

The Pelicans, who began the new year with a 136-113 loss at defending champion Milwaukee on Saturday, are in the midst of three home games against the best teams in West over four days. The stretch concludes against NBA-leading Golden State on Thursday.

“We have some good teams coming in,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “Our guys are well-aware of it, and we’ve been in this situation before where we’ve played against good teams — on the road, at home. We just have to come out and play our style of basketball.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nightly NBA player props: Suns vs. Pelicans, Jan. 4

Welcome back to another edition of Nightly NBA Player Props. We began the year with a disappointing 1-3 New Year’s Day slate, but we’ll be looking to go much better moving forward. We’ll re-establish ourselves today and restart the 2022 redemption tour. It’s the first Tuesday of...
HometownLife.com

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and prediction

The Phoenix Suns (28-8) are on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Below, we look at the Suns vs. Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Suns started...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Trae Young
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Jae Crowder
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 123, Pelicans 110

Behind its All-Star backcourt, Phoenix rode some of the NBA’s best late-game execution to a run to the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns’ first trip to the title round in 28 years. On Tuesday, New Orleans got an up-close look at some of what makes the Suns a bona fide threat to get back there in 2022.
texasguardian.com

Devin Booker (33) helps Suns overcome Pelicans

Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul had a double-double as the short-handed Phoenix Suns defeated the host New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Tuesday night. Paul had 11 points and 15 assists, Mikal Bridges scored 23, Cameron Johnson added 18, Bismack Biyombo had 16 and Jalen Smith had 12.
crescentcitysports.com

Fast start, steady finish lift Suns past Pelicans, 123-110

The Phoenix Suns entered Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans short-handed. It mattered little as the superior team still came out on the long end of the score Tuesday night. Devin Booker pumped in 33 points to pace the Suns in a 123-110 victory over the Pelicans...
kion546.com

Booker scores 33, leads Suns to 123-110 win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul added 11 points and 15 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110. Mikal Bridges added 23 points for Phoenix, which picked up its seventh win over the Pelicans in the last nine games. He and Cameron Johnson (18 points) both made five 3-pointers, while veteran center Bismack Biyombo shot 6 for 6 and scored 16. Graham scored 28 points for New Orleans, which has lost four of five. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Hornets#The New Orleans Pelicans#Celtics#The Utah Jazz
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (1/4/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 16.5, 6.0, 2.0, 2.0: New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones’ averages over the past four games in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals, respectively. The Alabama product has taken his performance to another level since Christmas, reaching double digits in point production for four consecutive games, the first time he’s done that in 2021-22. Jones also has an active streak of 15 games in which he’s blocked a shot, setting a New Orleans franchise record among rookies. Although Utah prevailed 115-104 over New Orleans last night, the Jazz starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley had high praise for Jones, with Mitchell saying, “Herb Jones I think is going to be in this league for a long time. You’ve got to give him his props. He’s made it tough for me every night we played them. He doesn’t talk much or say much, but goes out there and competes. He comes to work and does his thing.” Mitchell tallied 29 points Monday, but had a 6/21 shooting night vs. New Orleans the night after Thanksgiving, while often being guarded by Jones.
NBA

Four Pelicans out for Tuesday back-to-back vs. Suns

New Orleans’ injury list has begun to decrease slightly in recent days, with Monday’s home game vs. Utah marking the return to the starting lineup of Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. However, the Pelicans still have four roster players out of action. On Sunday, point guard Tomas Satoransky...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Suns vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (29-8) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-25) at Smoothie King Center. Phoenix Suns 123, New Orleans Pelicans 110 (Final) Devin Booker after #Suns closed out 3-game road with win at #Pelicans to go 2-1 as they opened with a loss to #Celtics, but check out Chris Paul’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/sIiUVmxe6D – 1:28 AM.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Ayton, Crowder, McGee clear protocols but are still out vs. Clippers

Phoenix Suns centers Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee, plus forward Jae Crowder, have cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced Wednesday. However, the trio is out for Thursday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers as they undergo return-to-competition reconditioning. “We’re still evaluating where those...
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
firstsportz.com

“I was worried about him dunking on me”- Shaquille O’Neal explains how he was “terrified” of Michael Jordan when he first faced the Bulls in 1993

Shaquille O’Neal is no doubt one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever seen. His complete dominance on both sides of the basketball court is impeccable and unmatched by any other player over the years. Always carrying the role of “big man” for his team and defending inside the box and at the rim, doing what he does on the offensive side as well, was altogether a complete assassination of his opponents. He was feared unlike anyone due to his extraordinary skill set and of course, his massive size on the court.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy