Coco Gauff wins 2022 debut, sets up match with Ash Barty in Adelaide

Coco Gauff opened her 2022 season with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway in just 63 minutes Monday at the Adelaide International 1 in Australia.

The victory set her up for a Round of 16 showdown with world No. 1 and home-crowd favorite Ash Barty.

Gauff, the 17-year-old American, saved all three break points she faced while going 4-for-4 in breaking Eikeri. Gauff added five aces and won 23 of 29 first-service points (79.3 percent).

Polish No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek took care of Australian Daria Saville 6-3, 6-3, while No. 6 seed Sofia Kenin of the U.S. got by Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti 7-5, 7-5.

Anastasia Gasanova rallied to upset No. 8 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Shelby Rogers of the U.S. and Misaki Doi of Japan were also winners.

–Field Level Media

