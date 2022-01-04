ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coco Gauff wins 2022 debut, sets up match with Ash Barty in Adelaide

 3 days ago

Coco Gauff opened her 2022 season with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway in just 63 minutes Monday at the Adelaide International 1 in Australia.

The victory set her up for a Round of 16 showdown with world No. 1 and home-crowd favorite Ash Barty.

Gauff, the 17-year-old American, saved all three break points she faced while going 4-for-4 in breaking Eikeri. Gauff added five aces and won 23 of 29 first-service points (79.3 percent).

Polish No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek took care of Australian Daria Saville 6-3, 6-3, while No. 6 seed Sofia Kenin of the U.S. got by Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti 7-5, 7-5.

Anastasia Gasanova rallied to upset No. 8 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Shelby Rogers of the U.S. and Misaki Doi of Japan were also winners.

–Field Level Media

Related
Metro International

Tennis-Barty outlasts Gauff but Sabalenka, Sakkari crash in Adelaide

ADELAIDE (Reuters) -World number one Ash Barty was plagued by unforced errors but displayed plenty of fight on her return to the WTA Tour, as she rallied from a set down to beat American Coco Gauff 4-6 7-5 6-1 at the Adelaide International on Wednesday. Barty, the 2020 Adelaide champion,...
TENNIS
Reuters

Dominant Barty storms into Adelaide semi-finals

Jan 7 (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty delighted the Memorial Drive crowd by breezing through to the Adelaide International semi-finals with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over Sofia Kenin on Friday. Barty, the 2020 Adelaide champion, dominated from the start and showed no signs of the rust on...
SPORTS
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
Person
Coco Gauff
ESPN

Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore married on New Year's Day

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have gotten married. Stephens and Altidore posted a wedding photo Tuesday on their Instagram accounts. The wedding took place Saturday at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, according to People magazine. The couple announced their engagement on Twitter...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Andy Murray’s brother with blunt take Novak Djokovic’s exemption to play in Australian Open

The tennis world received some big news when it was announced earlier that star Novak Djokovic would participate in the Australian Open. The news came with some controversy however, as Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, announced that he had received a medical exemption. Some in the tennis world, including Andy Murray’s brother and doubles champion Jamie Murray, took exception to Djokovic’s medical exemption.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
Reuters

Stephens marries soccer player Altidore

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sloane Stephens has married soccer player Jozy Altidore, the Grand Slam tennis champion revealed on social media on Tuesday. Stephens, who announced their engagement in April 2019, posted a photo of the pair at the wedding walking hand in hand with a caption indicating the wedding took place on Saturday, New Year's Day.
MLS
SPORTbible

Novak Djokovic's Dad Issues Ominous Threat To Australia If They Don't Let Him Into The Country

Novak Djokovic is officially on his way back to Serbia after having his visa cancelled, despite receiving an exemption to travel Down Under to compete in the Australian Open. Prior to the world No.1 tennis player's arrival, his father was making all sorts of ominous threats to authorities - and those demands have now, rather ironically, come back to bite him in the bum.
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

