A few items that have popped into The Cyber Hut inboxes over the past couple weeks relating to funding and vendor news. PlainID announced in December they had received a Series C investment round topping $75 million. This was lead by Insight Partners. PlainID are a leading authorization platform player that was founded in 2014. This Series C takes their total funding to $96 million. Israeli based with LinkedIn listing over 70 employees, they focus upon a policy based access control model with centralised management and distributed enforcement. They list use cases across retail, healthcare and financial services and see a world with authorization being decoupled from the protected applications and the identity provider infrastructure that can provide authentication context into the downstream authorization platform. Drivers such as zero trust architecture, consent management, partner ecosystems and PII are all emerging and requiring authorization to be succesul.

