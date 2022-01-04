ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Returned N.Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meagre life

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – A former North Korean defector who made a risky and rare cross-border return home last week had struggled in South Korea, officials and media reports said on Tuesday, sparking fresh debate over how such defectors are treated in their new lives. South Korea’s military identified...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defectors#N Korea#Defection#Reuters#North Korean#Unification Ministry
TheDailyBeast

Gymnast Who Vaulted Fence to Flee North Korea Has Defected Back, Reports Say

In 2020, an unidentified North Korean man’s daring escape effort made headlines when he apparently used his experience as a gymnast to scale the 10-foot fortified fence at the border and defect to the South. Now, according to reports from South Korea, the same man has returned to the North. There were reports over the weekend that a man was seen crossing the militarized border from South Korea into North Korea in what, at first, appeared to be a vanishingly rare defection to the North. But Seoul’s defense ministry said Monday that the man was actually North Korean, and the Yonhap news agency reported that it was the same gymnast who made an athletic escape in 2020. “The authorities in charge are examining relevant details,” South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Defector who fled North Korea makes rare return

A man who previously defected from North Korea avoided South Korea’s border controls to reenter the North on Saturday. Seoul’s military said there was no evidence that the defector was a spy, noting that he worked as a cleaner and was probably struggling to make ends meet, The Wall Street Journal reported.
WORLD
AFP

Man who crossed border into N. Korea likely former defector to South: Seoul

A man who entered North Korea on New Year's Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is presumed to be a defector from the North, the defence ministry in Seoul said Monday. The man sparked a search operation by the South Korean military on Saturday when surveillance equipment spotted him crossing an eastern section of the border into the North. They failed to find him. South Korean authorities have yet to identify him, but a defence ministry official said he is believed to be someone who came from North Korea in 2020 -- also by breaching the border. "We presume this to be the same man who defected to the South by climbing over the barbed-wire fence in November 2020," the official told AFP.
WORLD
Washington Post

Man who fled to North Korea is a likely previous defector to South Korea, authorities say

SEOUL — A man who crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea is believed to be a previous defector from the North to South Korea. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Monday that the man, who was seen crawling up a barbed-wire fence on the eastern side of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, is believed to be a North Korean in his early 30s who entered South Korea in November 2020 through the same area. Defections to North Korea are extremely rare.
WORLD
The Guardian

South Korean crosses demilitarised zone in rare defection to North

A South Korean has crossed the heavily fortified border in a rare defection to North Korea, South Korea’s military has said. Years of repression and poverty in North Korea have led more than 30,000 people to flee to the South in the decades since Korean war hostilities ended with an armistice, but crossings in the other direction are extremely rare.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Person spotting crossing DMZ likely previous defector from N.Korea -Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) – The person observed crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea last week is presumed to be a North Korean who had previously defected to the South, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing Seoul’s defence ministry. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of...
POLITICS
CBS News

Likely North Korean defector sneaks back across the border from South Korea into the isolated land of Kim Jong Un

Seoul — The South Korean military said on Monday that a man believed to be a North Korean who defected to the South had crossed the border back into North Korea on New Year's Day. The unidentified individual managed to penetrate the heavily armed Demilitarized Zone and get past surveillance equipment along the heavily fortified border near the East Sea coast, the military said.
WORLD
Reuters

North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday. North Korea's main goals...
POLITICS
raventribune.com

North Korea became a dictator – Kim suddenly lost weight – politics abroad

When Kim Jong-un came to power in North Korea ten years ago, he was seen as a blank slate. It is no more – on the contrary. Kim is now working on a new 10 year plan. The main meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party has just begun in the capital, Pyongyang. North Korea’s rulers have shown themselves to be slimmer than they were a few months ago – but they still keep their agenda secret. The world is waiting for Pyongyang …
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy