ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Actor David Koechner arrested on New Year's Eve for suspected DUI, hit-and-run in Simi Valley

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCfb4_0dc9ggvE00

David Koechner, the actor known for his roles in "Anchorman" and "The Office," was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run in Simi Valley on New Year's Eve.

Koechner, 59, was taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m. Friday and was released from jail early morning New Year's Day, according to online jail records.

Simi Valley police said they responded to a 911 call of a driver who ran a stop sign in a residential neighborhood, hit a median and then fled the scene.

Koechner was pulled over and given a field sobriety test, according to police. The police department said his BAC was one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court March 30.

Koechner has also appeared in "The Goldbergs" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Simi Valley, CA
Entertainment
City
Simi Valley, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Bac
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy