France’s lower house suspends review of COVID-19 vaccine pass bill

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France’s lower house of parliament has suspended debates over a bill to make it mandatory for people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train. Tense discussions...

94.1 Duke FM

Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 44,869 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since late April, health ministry data showed on Monday. It also recorded 160 deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period. Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Lower chamber of the French Parliament approves ‘vaccine passes’

New bill which, if approved by Senate next week, would make vaccination against COVID-19 a must for those wishing to eat out, visit theaters, museums and other cultural venues, and travel across France. Early on Thursday morning, following several days of intense arguments in the lower chamber of the French...
TRAVEL
AFP

World passes 300 million Covid cases as Omicron breaks records

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered worldwide passed 300 million on Friday, with the Omicron variant's rapid spread setting new infection records in dozens of countries over the last week.  As cases skyrocket in the US -- which also broke its daily caseload record this week -- Biden said that Covid "as we are dealing with it now is not here to stay".
WORLD
Saipan Tribune

House panel to review contracts related to COVID-19 response

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee will be conducting an oversight hearing on all contracts pertaining to the CNMI’s COVID-19 response, prompted in part by a $165,000 billing for sanitation services that some lawmakers have questioned. Rep. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan), who said she has been appointed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Covid: Thousands protest in France against proposed new vaccine pass

French authorities say more than 105,000 people have taken part in protests across the country against the introduction of a new coronavirus pass. A new draft law would in effect ban unvaccinated people from public life. Demonstrators in the capital, Paris, held placards emblazoned with phrases like "no to vaccine...
PROTESTS
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

