ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

After Blaming COVID-19 Spread On Black People, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Tests Positive For Virus

By Bruce C.T. Wright
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFA71_0dc9gTOf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbgtc_0dc9gTOf00

Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 9, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. | Source: Brandon Bell / Getty


T he lieutenant governor of Texas, a Republican who has attempted to politicize the pandemic along racial, age and party lines, tested positive for
COVID-19 last week, according to reports.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been isolating himself and has since tested negative after experiencing mild symptoms, his senior adviser Allen Blakemore said in a statement on Monday. He was being treated with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies, which the FDA granted emergency authorization because of the pandemic.

It was unclear when exactly Patrick tested positive for COVID-19. However, critics are likely to wonder not only why Patrick wasn’t more forthcoming immediately following finding out his diagnosis, but also whether he knew how he was infected by the virus.

That last part was an indirect reference to that time when Patrick pinned the blame solely on unvaccinated Black people for spreading COVID-19, a widely debunked false claim that was the byproduct of the lieutenant governor stereotyping all African Americans as Democratic voters, the staunch conservative’s antithesis.

Patrick made the ill-advised comments decried as “racist” during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham last summer.

“The biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Patrick declared in a blanket statement during the cable news TV show. “The last time I checked over 90% of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties, so it’s up to the Democrats – just as it’s up to the Republicans – to try to get as many people vaccinated.”

Aside from being flagrantly racist, Patrick’s comments about unvaccinated Black people are just plain wrong. FactCheck.org cited Kaiser Health Foundation , a nonprofit, bipartisan health news organization, when reporting days after Patrick’s comments that “far more white people remain unvaccinated against the disease” than Blacks.

Of course, to anyone paying attention, the recent surge of the coronavirus has shown that the new Omicron variant is far from racially selective for its hosts and has been infecting people at a record rate around the globe regardless of vaccination status. That now includes Patrick, who also suggested that elderly people would happily “sacrifice” their own lives to help jumpstart the economy, another flawed and misguided premise about the virus.

Regeneron’s CEO said in November that its antibodies will protect people from COVID-19 for months, However, the New York Times reported that Regeneron also said in December that “it will be months” before the biotech company’s monoclonal antibodies will be ready for use against the Omicron variant.

It is unclear whether Patrick was infected with the Omicron variant. But it is abundantly clear that people believe karma played an active role in the lieutenant governor’s health status.

SEE ALSO:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Points Finger At Black Women After Twitter Permanently Suspends Her

Herschel Walker Posts Probably-Drunken Video Blasting Democratic Policies In New Year Message

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3917798" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick under COVID-19 self-quarantine

HOUSTON - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. The lieutenant governor’s campaign made the announcement on Monday. "Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week," a campaign statement said. "He has subsequently tested negative and is...
TEXAS STATE
1470 WMBD

Lt. Gov. tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton has COVID-19. Stratton said on social media she tested positive, has mild symptoms, and will isolate as she recovers. Stratton — in her first term as Lieutenant Governor — says she is thankful to have been vaccinated and to have received...
CHICAGO, IL
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: Lt. Governor Dan Patrick recovering from COVID-19

AUSTIN — The campaign of Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s confirms Monday that Patrick had COVID-19 last week, but a spokesman says he's since tested negative and is now in quarantine. His campaign released this statement:. “Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week....
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick completing self-quarantine following mild COVID-19 symptoms

HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Dan Patrick Campaign:. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s campaign released the following statement:. “Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has subsequently tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in Quarantine, Recovering From COVID-19 Infection

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is in quarantine after testing positive last week for COVID-19, his office announced Monday afternoon. The news comes about 10 days after Patrick discussed in a national TV interview Americans gathering for Christmas regardless of recommendations. Patrick's office said the lieutenant governor experienced mild symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Ellis
Person
Laura Ingraham
The Independent

Texas GOP digs in after anger for likening Covid testing lines to in-person voting

The Republican Party of Texas is drawing anger and ridicule following a series of tweets mocking Democrats’ push to expand mail-in voting and rein in the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 800,000 Americans. On Friday, the state party’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Americans lining up to be tested for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus with text suggesting that anyone who can “wait in line for hours for testing” can “vote in person”. The location of the photo appeared to be the Upper East Side of Manhattan.If you can wait in line for a covid test, you can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc12.com

Lt. Gov Garlin Gilchrist isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

LANSING (WJRT)- "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning, I've been open and transparent about how this virus impacted people in my life. I take this very seriously, and I feel it's important to share my story" said Lt. Governor, Garlin Gilchrist. The Lt. Governor made that...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Elderly People#Covid#Racism#Regeneron#Fda#Karma#All African Americans#Democratic#Fox News Channel#Democrats#Republicans
deltadailynews.com

Despite Vaccine and Booster Mississippi Lt. Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday morning. He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted. He is quarantined for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines. The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process of notifying those who may have been exposed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Leader

Lt. Gov. Hosemann tests positive for Covid-19, currently quarantining

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday morning. He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted. He is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines. The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
localmemphis.com

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi’s Lieutenant Governor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining. In a news release Wednesday morning, officials said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tested positive Wednesday morning, and those who may have been exposed are being contacted. Below is the full news release:. “Lt. Governor...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

835
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy