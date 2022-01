West Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new contract.The 31-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next summer, has committed himself to the Hammers until 2024 with the option of a further year.Antonio has scored 55 goals for the club since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and has been a key player in West Ham’s rise up the Premier League over the last two seasons under manager David Moyes.Moyes said: “We’ve extended one or two contracts behind the scenes.“We did Michail’s contract about two months ago, but we’ve also done another couple of players. We’ve gone about...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO