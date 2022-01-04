ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPS Adjusts COVID-19 Guidelines As Students Return To Class

By Kristen Weaver
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXvl3_0dc9cuB000

Tulsa Public Schools has new mask guidelines as the district returns to class Tuesday

Meanwhile, some schools are going to distance learning Tuesday due to staff absences.

Will Rogers High School is one of the three schools going to distance learning.

These new guidelines from Tulsa Public Schools are aimed at keeping students healthy and learning in person.

The district shared a letter to parents Monday evening.

It said elementary students are still expected to wear a mask.

TPS said at middle schools, junior high schools, and high schools-and district offices– the district is strongly recommending masks.

In November, the district hoped to drop the mask-wearing for all ages, but due to Omicron, it has these new plans in place for now.

The district also says it’s following new CDC guidelines that say COVID-positive people should isolate for five days instead of 10.

“We have every intention that as a system, we will be in in-person learning this year," said Dr. Deborah Gist.

"We will have to make school-by-school decisions based on what we’re able to do, but we’ll do everything to keep our students in person.”

On Tuesday, Will Rogers, McClain and Central will have a distance learning day due to staff absences.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa's DPS Megacenter Closing Permanently

The Tulsa Megacenter location will be permanently closing on Friday after months of serving as a faster DMV option for the Tulsa area. Officials say the Megacenter has served about 50,000 people in the five months they’ve been open. Sarah Stewart with the Department of Public Safety said their...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tps#Cdc#Will Rogers High School#Tulsa Public Schools#Omicron#Central
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Medical Minute: Music & Medicine

TULSA, Oklahoma - From Alzheimer's to heart disease -- research is proving that music can be as powerful as some medications in treating certain conditions by stimulating the brain. In today's Medical Minute -- we're learning about how music can be used as medicine.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
787
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy