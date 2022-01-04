TPS Adjusts COVID-19 Guidelines As Students Return To Class

Tulsa Public Schools has new mask guidelines as the district returns to class Tuesday

Meanwhile, some schools are going to distance learning Tuesday due to staff absences.

Will Rogers High School is one of the three schools going to distance learning.

These new guidelines from Tulsa Public Schools are aimed at keeping students healthy and learning in person.

The district shared a letter to parents Monday evening.

It said elementary students are still expected to wear a mask.

TPS said at middle schools, junior high schools, and high schools-and district offices– the district is strongly recommending masks.

In November, the district hoped to drop the mask-wearing for all ages, but due to Omicron, it has these new plans in place for now.

The district also says it’s following new CDC guidelines that say COVID-positive people should isolate for five days instead of 10.

“We have every intention that as a system, we will be in in-person learning this year," said Dr. Deborah Gist.

"We will have to make school-by-school decisions based on what we’re able to do, but we’ll do everything to keep our students in person.”

On Tuesday, Will Rogers, McClain and Central will have a distance learning day due to staff absences.