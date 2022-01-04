TV Schedules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe 13th season of ASK THIS OLD HOUSE begins with Richard showing Kevin some solutions...

New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

2021 has been nothing short of an eventful year, for better or worse—and these marathons make New Year’s Eve pretty eventful on TV as well!. Whether you’re planning on partying the night away or spending a chill day inside, celebrate 2022 by tuning in to old and current favorites. You can squeeze in one or two episodes, or settle in for hours. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 New Year’s Eve 2021 TV marathons, from dramas to comedies to reality shows! Note: Times listed are Eastern.
Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
Is Yellowstone’s Prequel 1883 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Paramount?

Created by the Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a prequel to the popular drama television series ‘Yellowstone.’ The western drama show centers upon the Dutton family who embark on a perilous journey to Montana in hopes of a better life. Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ who wish to learn more about the past of their favorite characters should definitely watch the show as it has several surprises in store for them. ‘1883’ stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Isabel May, and Marc Rissmann with memorable cameos by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks. In case you are excited to learn more about the highly anticipated series, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.
Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
Ice Cube Responds After Faizon Love Says He Was Underpaid On Original Friday Movie

The Friday franchise has an appeal that spans multiple generations. Seeing Craig trying to survive one day after getting fired led to some funny and sobering moments. But those sobering moments seemingly extended beyond the set. Actor-comedian Faizon Love recently spilled he was underpaid for participating in the original film. After getting wind of the news, Craig himself Ice Cube felt it was necessary to respond to Love’s claims by revealing his take about what transpired during the filming of the cult classic.
NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama makes brave admission about parenthood

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has revealed he felt "bad" for sleep training his daughter even though he finds it "empowering". The 41-year-old and fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed their daughter, Nakano, who turns 1 in February, in 2021, with Amanda deciding to breastfeed and Wilmer being there every step of the way. The pair chose to sleep train - a method that teaches the baby to fall asleep without help from their parents - and Wilmer admitted that he didn't think he "had the heart for it, because it made me feel bad".
‘Yellowstone’ TV: How John Dutton Hid Jamie Secret So Long

It is hard for “Yellowstone” fans to believe but we are nearing the end of the hit Paramount Network series’ fourth season. While we are sad that the latest season is coming to an end, the level of excitement is rising for the finale. “Yellowstone” always seems to have a trick up its sleeve to close out seasons. We all still remember how the third season came to a conclusion with one of the best cliffhangers in television history. We don’t know what “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has in store for us, but you can bet that it will be fantastic.
Tiny Seemingly Reacts To Shekinah Anderson Spilling Alleged Secrets On Livestream

It's unclear why Shekinah Jo Anderson decided to rehash her beef with T.I. and Tiny, but she's back to spill more alleged details about her ex-friends. There were apparently already incidents behind the scenes that caused the trio's friendship to fray, but when Shekinah jumped into the conversations about T.I. and Sabrina Peterson, things took a downward spiral.
‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
‘Gold Rush’ Star Chris Doumitt Manages to Bring In $600,000

“Water is our best friend and our worst enemy,” Gold Rush star Chris Doumitt explained in a recent episode. In order for the Gold Rush stars to run their operations, they need water to help sort out the gold remnants within the paydirt. At most operations in Canada, miners use water for their sluices which help filter out everything from huge rocks to tiny pieces of silt in the dirt patches. However, too much water can be detrimental to their businesses, as the excess liquid can actually push gold out the back of the machine along with the rest of the paydirt, potentially costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars.
This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
‘Storage Wars’: Rene Nezhoda Sends Message to Fans After ‘Filming All Day’

On Tuesday night, Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda shared a message for fans after a long day of filming a brand new episode of the hit A&E series. The newest season of Storage Wars is currently underway after premiering in early November. It’s the 13th season of the popular reality series based on storage unit auctions in California. The fan-favorite series debuted on A&E back in 2010 and has been going strong ever since. In fact, the show has been so successful, multiple spinoffs in different states have been produced by the network.
