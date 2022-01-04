TV Schedules

It is hard for “Yellowstone” fans to believe but we are nearing the end of the hit Paramount Network series’ fourth season. While we are sad that the latest season is coming to an end, the level of excitement is rising for the finale. “Yellowstone” always seems to have a trick up its sleeve to close out seasons. We all still remember how the third season came to a conclusion with one of the best cliffhangers in television history. We don’t know what “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has in store for us, but you can bet that it will be fantastic.

