Religion

There Shall Be No Night

By HENRY M. MORRIS, PH.D.
icr.org
 3 days ago

“And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light: and they shall reign for ever and ever.” (Revelation 22:5) In the account of the creation, we read that the first word from God...

www.icr.org

phillytrib.com

The truth about real Watch Night shall make you free

As documented by the National Museum of African American History and Culture, none other than the great Frederick Douglass on Dec. 31, 1862, proclaimed, “It is a day for poetry and song, a new song. These cloudless skies, this balmy air, this brilliant sunshine … are in harmony with the glorious morning of liberty about to dawn up on us.”
mylittlefalls.com

That Holy Thing Which Shall Be Born of Thee

As the Angel Gabriel came and said what he had to say. Will bring to the earth Light and in Christ we are to believe. Allowing one day entrance to the Marriage Supper of the LAMB’s Meal!. It’s fine to celebrate Christmas with trees and lights and gifts for...
nsjonline.com

THE WORD: And this shall be a sign unto you

Luke 2:1-18 2 And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. 2 (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) 3 And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:) 5 To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.
icr.org

A New Song for a New Year

“Sing unto him a new song; play skilfully with a loud noise.” (Psalm 33:3) This is the first of nine references in the Bible to a “new song.” Appropriately, the song of Psalm 33 deals with the primeval event of creation, and it is the first psalm that does so (note also Psalm 104, etc.).
icr.org

The Hallelujah Psalms

“Praise ye the LORD. Praise the LORD, O my soul.” (Psalm 146:1) The last five chapters in the book of Psalms (146–150) comprise what might be considered a great “Hallelujah Chorus” to this “Hallel” book—the “book of Israel’s praises,” as the book of Psalms was called by the Israelites.
icr.org

The Book of Books

“This is the book of the generations of Adam. In the day that God created man, in the likeness of God made he him.” (Genesis 5:1) The Bible (literally “the book”) contains over 200 references to books. This implies, among other things, God’s approval of communication by books. Our text, containing the first mention of the word “book” in the Bible, indicates that the very first man wrote a book! “Give attendance to reading,” Paul recommends (1 Timothy 4:13), especially the Holy Scriptures (2 Timothy 3:15-17).
icr.org

Blessed Are the Dead

“And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them.” (Revelation 14:13) This promise applies specifically to those recent believers...
icr.org

Raised Us Up Together

“And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.” (Ephesians 2:6) The Bible clearly identifies the resurrection of Christ as central to the Christian message, just as crucial as the atoning death of Christ. “If Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins” (1 Corinthians 15:17). And just as surely as Christ is raised, we who have put our faith in Him shall be raised.
stljewishlight.org

Hallmark movies and the pandemic — and how the twain shall meet

Forgive me as I continue to shake the cobwebs from my brain after a month-long binge of the Hallmark channel. As regular readers may recall, I am a sucker for totally predictable made-for-TV holiday movies, especially ones that go heavy on the cheese. It matters little that I can tell...
WBRE

The Night Before Christmas 2021

(WBRE/WYOU) The reading of the Night Before Christmas by the Eyewitness News Family is a beloved tradition.  The tradition started with former Anchorman Keith Martin back in the 1990s.   We continue the tradition today with the members of the staff, on-air and behind the scenes, reading a line of the classic tale.  We have several […]
bookriot.com

Short Stories for Dark Nights

Short Stories for Dark Nights was originally published in our horror newsletter, The Fright Stuff. Sign up for it here to get the latest and greatest from the world of horror!. Generally, if you ask a horror fan what the best season of the year for scary stories is, we’re probably going to say Halloween. It’s our season! The one time of year when we have license to be as scary as we want, whenever we want, and it seems like everyone is celebrating all things horror with us. My mom refers to Halloween as my Christmas, since I go all out with my celebrations on October the way she does for Christmas in December.
culturemap.com

Landmarks at Night

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The annual Landmarks at Night tour will feature Ben Rubin's And That's The Way It Is, Nancy Rubin's Monochrome for Austin, and other works from the collection as they are illuminated along Speedway. Eventgoers are encouraged to dress warm for the chilly weather and bring their own hot drinks.
icr.org

Inside January-February 2022 Acts & Facts

How can we use the Bible to guide scientific research? Why is counting ice core layers an insufficient way to determine Earth’s age? How does ICR’s Flood model explain the origin of Crater Lake? What evidence is there for a codependent design between bucket orchids and bees? Discover the answers to these questions and more in the January-February 2022 issue of Acts & Facts!
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Moose Family Give a Colorado Car Their Own Kind of Wash

During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's on mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.
