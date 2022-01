When something goes wrong in a person’s life, whether as consumers, citizens, or workers, people have two choices to make their unhappiness known. They can raise their voices — complaining about product quality, voting for different political parties, or communicating with their managers and company leaders. Or they can exit — purchasing different products, emigrating to new countries, or leaving their jobs. And with a record 4.4 million Americans quitting their jobs in September, the most recent month for which data is available, it’s clear that workers are voting with their feet.

