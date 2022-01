Allen Rankin hit a 3-pointer with a minute to play, giving Gunn the lead for good in Saturday's 56-53 victory over visiting Fremont in a SCVAL El Camino Division contest. Ethan Cheng sank a pair of free throws with 0.9 seconds left for the final margin. Rogan Gibbons had 19 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Titans (10-4, 1-2), who snapped a two-game slide.

EDUCATION ・ 16 HOURS AGO