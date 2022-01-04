ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities Watchlist: WTI Crude Oil Pullback Levels

By Niko
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the OPEC huddle going on this week, I’m expecting a bit more volatility for crude oil. Will we see a bullish pullback soon? Check out these areas where buyers might be waiting. WTI Crude Oil: 4-hour. Crude oil has been cruising upwards, forming higher lows and higher...

AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
Kansas City Star

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 56 cents to $78.90 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 24 cents to $81.75 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.30 a gallon. February heating was unchanged at $2.48 a gallon. February natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, WTI, Non-Farm Payrolls, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Canadian Dollar soared with rising crude oil prices on Thursday. All eyes are on incoming jobs data from the United States, Canada. USD/CAD wedged breakout in focus as WTI clears key resistance. The Canadian Dollar was one...
babypips.com

Watchlist: NZD/JPY Double Bottom Retest

I’m seeing a textbook break-and-retest of the double bottom neckline on NZD/JPY. This pair recently busted through the neckline of a double bottom pattern, which means that a reversal from the downtrend is in the cards!. A pullback from the breakout is taking place, so more buyers might decide...
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower for the day, but gain for the week as traders eye unrest in Kazakhstan

Oil prices ended lower on Friday, but finished the week higher as traders kept an eye on unrest in Kazakhstan. Should any significant amount of production from the country be lost, "the bull market in oil will be extended," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research. However, "OPEC+ is unlikely to react to such a loss unless it is clear that it will be lengthy and global inventories would thus continue to decline." February West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 56 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $78.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract rose 4.9% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Futures File: Crude oil boils

Despite the widely held view that energy prices decline as COVID infections spread, the cost of crude and its products staged a massive rally, with crude gaining 6% on the week. Demand was not driving the heat-up, but shortages and long-term supply concerns stimulated the buying. The mysterious rise could...
investing.com

Crude Oil Begins 2022 In Green

Crude traders have had a strong start to the year with crude futures trading in the green over the first full week of 2022 trading so far. On the back of hefty position reductions across the end of 2021, it seems that long positions are once again being rebuilt in crude as traders look to regain bullish momentum.
investing.com

Crude Oil Breaks Out

WTI crude oil traded higher yesterday, breaking above the 78.53 barrier, marked by the high of Jan. 5. That said, the advance was paused near the 80.52 level. Overall, the liquid is trading above the last downside resistance line taken from the high of Nov. 1 and above the upside support line drawn from the low of Dec. 20. So, with that in mind, we will consider the short-term picture to be positive.
babypips.com

Crypto Watchlist: Bitcoin (BTC) Testing Range Support

Bitcoin is sitting right on the bottom of its short-term range, waiting for bulls to defend the floor. Bitcoin has been off to a shaky start for the year, as it hovered around the bottom of its month-long trading range and formed lower highs. Could this mean that sellers are...
Axios

Crude oil is shrugging off Omicron

The OPEC+ decision Tuesday to press ahead with another production boost next month signals confidence that spreading COVID-19 cases won't become a huge drag on demand. Catch up fast: The coalition of OPEC, Russia and allied producers, as expected, stuck with plans to continue the monthly increases of 400,000 barrels per day.
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil: Market Finds Buyers After Initial Debt

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially plunged on Monday but found buyers at the 50-day EMA. By turning around the way we have, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer right on an important technical indicator. This is a good-looking candlestick at the right spot, so it is very possible that we will see a bit of a continuation.
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Pulls Back for Final Session

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell a bit on Friday as traders started focus on New Year’s Eve and all of the weekend’s festivities. That being said, the market has had a very strong move over the last couple of weeks, so a little bit of profit-taking heading into that would not be a huge surprise. We are still above the 50 day EMA, which of course will attract a certain amount of attention in and of itself, so I think that at this point in time I would not read much into the fact that Friday was a red candlestick.
