North Carolina’s rally fell short leading forward Armando Bacot to label the 78-73 loss to Notre Dame as “embarrassing.” It was UNC’s first road loss of the season. On a frigid night in South Bend, with no pep band and no student section in Purcell Pavilion at Joyce Center, the atmosphere seemed more of fans observing the game than getting involved in it. When the electronic billboards flashed “Get loud,” throughout the game, the mandate was largely ignored by the crowd.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO