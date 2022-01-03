ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Marketing Presentations and Workshops for Small Business Owners

By MarketingOutpost
visitweaverville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake charge of your business marketing in 2022 with...

visitweaverville.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Indoor market impacts small businesses in Middletown

There’s an indoor market called Emporium Square where many small businesses are selling their wares. Barbara Martinez, the Emporium Square co-owner, teamed up with her partner Orlando Lallave in June of 2020 to create a space meant just for small businesses. “I was running the Chamber of Commerce at...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
wfxg.com

City of Aiken to offer new program for small business owners

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The City of Aiken announced plans this week for a new Aiken Business Coalition Entrepreneurship Program to help small business owners grow their businesses. The loan/grant/training program was spearheaded by the Aiken Business Coalition, Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce and the Aiken County branch of the NAACP. City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh says the program is designed to help small business owners kickstart their business and make it more professional, as well as teach them how to avoid economic pitfalls. “This, long term, is going to help businesses because it will help them through some microloans and some small grants get a leg up," he says. "A lot of times, small businesses struggle to get financing through traditional lending methods. This will help them establish some credit.”
AIKEN, SC
TechRadar

The best marketing email examples for small businesses

Email marketing is a powerful way for you to communicate with potential customers, and persuade them to buy from your small business. People on your email list have already signed up to get more information from you, and now you've got their details saved with the best CRM software. So...
SMALL BUSINESS
#Business Marketing#Online Marketing#Marketing Outpost
WilmingtonBiz

Small Business Owner: Know Thy Finances

I think it is fair to say that most small business owners are not trained in accounting, bookkeeping, or financial analysis. Yet, once you own a business, you must be all three. In the early years of owning my business, my financial plan was simple: The amount of money coming...
WILMINGTON, NC
oswegocountybusiness.com

Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in January

SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, January 24 through Friday, January 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cbslocal.com

Small Business Owners Feeling Impact Of Latest COVID-19 Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For business owners fortunate enough to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic, the fifth surge brings a fresh slate of concerns. Spanning over the greater part of the last two years, the Coronavirus pandemic has run its course worldwide, shutting down not just thousands of businesses, but entire countries.
SMALL BUSINESS
nohoartsdistrict.com

Growing your Small Business with these Different Types of Marketing

Being your boss is one of the most convenient jobs you can have. You become in charge of operations, decision-making, and everything that has to do with your business. However, no business becomes a success overnight. You need to carefully plan it, prepare for it, and allot time, patience, and many resources. Moreover, a thriving business starts with a small business. If starting a small business is hard, growing it can be more challenging. But it doesn’t mean you can’t do it.
SMALL BUSINESS
stlouiscnr.com

8 New Year’s Resolutions for Small Business Owners

Have you compiled a list of New Year’s resolutions for your small business in 2022? Resolutions don’t have to be limited to your personal life. Consider how you can improve in the upcoming year in your role as a small business owner. Of course, everyone’s list will be...
SMALL BUSINESS
iBerkshires.com

CDCSB Small Business Assistance Program Presents Jane Iredale

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) will present a talk by cosmetics entrepreneur and founder, Jane Iredale as part of its Small Business Assistance Program and in concert with the Berkshire Entrepreneurs Forum. "We are thrilled that Jane Iredale will be sharing her...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
miltonscene.com

2022 Tax tips for small business owner’s – Small Business Corner

2022 Tax tips for small business owner’s – Small Business Corner. Taxes can sometimes seem intimidating for small business owners. But, you can make the process much simpler and less stressful by preparing ahead of time. Gather the relevant documents. You will want to have certain documents on...
INCOME TAX
Hartford Business

Bristol, marketing firm recognized for videos highlighting small businesses

Bristol’s Economic and Community Development Department has been recognized for its “Made in Bristol” video series. The department, together with MazzMedia, which collaborated to make the video segments, received silver Telly Awards, which honor video and television productions across the country. The videos, which were released in...
BRISTOL, CT
WJTV 12

Nominate a small business owner for SBA Mississippi District Office Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Mississippi District Small Businesses Week Awards. To be nominated and receive one of the following awards, the small businesses nominee must fit within the category of the award, demonstrate success in business and complete and submit the required […]
JACKSON, MS

