Online Marketing Presentations and Workshops for Small Business Owners

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The City of Aiken announced plans this week for a new Aiken Business Coalition Entrepreneurship Program to help small business owners grow their businesses. The loan/grant/training program was spearheaded by the Aiken Business Coalition, Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce and the Aiken County branch of the NAACP. City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh says the program is designed to help small business owners kickstart their business and make it more professional, as well as teach them how to avoid economic pitfalls. “This, long term, is going to help businesses because it will help them through some microloans and some small grants get a leg up," he says. "A lot of times, small businesses struggle to get financing through traditional lending methods. This will help them establish some credit.”

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO