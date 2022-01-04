ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' under fire for 'offensive' stereotype

The Exponent
 4 days ago

CNN's Bianca Nobilo and Brian Stelter discuss Netflix's hit show "Emily in Paris" after it has come under criticism from a Ukrainian official over its portrayal of one character. CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment.

TheDailyBeast

Politician Rips Into Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ Over ‘Caricature’ Portrayal of Thieving Ukrainian Woman

Emily in Paris has earned itself a new hater, this time from a top Ukrainian diplomat who ripped into the hit Netflix show for its “caricature” portrayal of a thieving Ukrainian woman, calling it “unacceptable and offensive.” “In the 1990s and 2000s, Ukrainian guys were portrayed mainly as gangsters. Over time this has changed, however, not in this case,” Oleksandr Tkachenko, who serves as the country’s culture minister wrote in a Telegram post, reported The Mirror. “Is this how Ukrainians will be seen abroad? Who steal, want to get everything for free, [and] be afraid of deportation? This should not be so.” Tkachenko took offense at a plotline in the second season’s fourth episode where titular character Emily (played by Lily Collins) goes shopping with Petra, her French language class partner from Kyiv, who later tries to persuade Emily to run off with a wardrobe's worth of expensive clothes without paying. Tkachenko indicated in his post that he had reached out to Netflix over his disgust with the portrayal, writing that the streaming giant had “thanked me for the feedback.” “We agreed that in 2022, we will be in close contact to prevent such cases,” he added. “Such an active public position will help ensure the attitude of Ukrainians is taken into account in future filming.”
Gonzaga Bulletin

Beyond the stereotype: Emily in Paris, Pose and representation

Storytelling is difficult. As journalists, it’s our duty to the people — in our communities and beyond — to tell stories, big and small. There are fine lines we have to walk, ethics to follow. To tell a story well requires work. It’s not just about grammar, styling or voice.
BBC

Emily in Paris: Ukraine complains over Kyiv character stereotype

Ukraine's culture minister says he has complained to Netflix over the portrayal of a character from Kyiv in Emily in Paris. The Netflix show follows a young American, played by Lily Collins, who travels to the French capital for work. In the latest series, Petra, a Ukrainian, shoplifts during a...
