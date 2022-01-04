ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

France's Le Maire sees 2021 growth higher than 6.25% forecast

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Zqa4_0dc9XrPw00
People, wearing protective face masks, walk past a closed restaurant during the third lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Nice, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the country's growth would be significantly higher this year than the government's current forecast of 6.25%.

Le Maire also told RTL radio that even though the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some sectors there was no risk of it paralysing the economy.

"There may be some difficulties in January but there is no risk whatsoever of the economy being paralysed by Omicron", he said.

The latest COVID-19 variant sweeping across the globe has put France's average number of daily new cases at a record level of 167,338, a figure that jumped almost fivefold in a month.

Le Maire stood by its forecast for 4% economic growth for this year but for 2021 he said the gross domestic product (GDP) would be significantly higher than the current 6.25% government forecast.

This forecast is at the low end of a range of official projections, with the Banque de France seeing the 2021 GDP at 6,7%, the IMF at 6,75% and the OECD at 6,8%.

"(France) will have a 2021 public deficit that will 'significantly lower' than 8% of gross domestic product whereas the government had expected an 8.2% ratio", Le Maire also said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italian bank BPER improves offer for Carige -sources

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI) has improved its offer for ailing peer Carige (CRGI.MI) to prevail over rival suitor Credit Agricole Italia (CAGR.PA), two sources close to the matter said on Sunday. Before Christmas, BPER had offered a token 1 euro for Carige and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Macron maintains rude remarks about France's unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday maintained on Friday his rude remarks about the country's minority of vaccine refusers, saying he cannot accept them infringing on others’ freedom. The 44-year-old outspoken president, who is expected to seek re-election later this year, made headlines earlier this week by using the word “emmerder” — rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug. He was talking about his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. His vulgar language dominated news broadcasts and provoked angry reactions from his political rivals.Speaking in a news conference in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Gross Domestic Product#Paris#French#Rtl#Omicron#The Banque De France#Oecd
The Independent

France takes EU reins with push for more sovereignty

French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to a pair of leading European figures Friday as France formally took the reins of the 27-nation bloc for the next six months with big ambitions.Macron was accompanied by the head of the EU’s executive arm, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at France’s famed Pantheon to honor the memories of Simone Veil and Jean Monnet.Veil was a Holocaust survivor who repeatedly broke barriers for women in French politics and spearheaded the fight to legalize abortion, while Monnet was a founding father of the European Union.Both Macron and von der Leyen...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

France’s Le Drian: Putin trying to bypass EU by talking solely to the U.S

PARIS (Reuters) – Russia is trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with the United States over Ukraine, where Moscow has moved nearly 100,000 troops close to its border with its neighbour, France’s foreign minister said on Friday. “(Russian President) Vladimir Putin want to bypass...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron tells France’s unvaccinated they have ‘civic duty’ to get jab

French President Emmanuel Macron has doubled down on remarks earlier this week that he wanted to “piss off” the country’s unvaccinated by telling them on Friday they had a ‘civic duty’ to get inoculated.Speaking in a news conference in Paris, Mr Macron urged people to get vaccinated. “When some make from their freedom... a motto, not only do they put others’ lives at risk, but they are also curtailing others’ freedom. That I cannot accept,” he said in reference to unvaccinated people.“When you are a citizen you must agree to do your civic duty.”The French president, who is expected to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

France loosens some travel restrictions on UK arrivals

France has loosened its strict travel ban on visitors from the UK, making it possible for some business travellers and those journeying to their home in an EU country to enter.“From 6 January 2022 onwards, the list of compelling reasons is being expanded. Among other things, work journeys in both directions and travel through France to reach your home in the EU are being made easier,” read a statement from the French Consulate in London.Previously, Britons needed one of a small number of “compelling reasons” to enter France from the UK, such as those with French citizenship, a right to...
TRAVEL
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Taiwan December exports growth slower than forecast, outlook positive

TAIPEI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports rose for an 18th straight month in December, though at a slightly lower rate than forecasts, boosted by continued strong tech demand and amid a global shortage of computer chips. Exports in December were the second highest monthly figure on record, rising 23.4%...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Britain and France: the very worst of rivals

At the core of Boris Johnson’s Brexit is a conflict between ideology and geography. The purpose of the project is divergence – a competitive leap away from Europe into other markets. But that impulse to move is thwarted by the permanence of Britain’s location. No matter how much sovereignty the Eurosceptics claim over national regulation, governing a medium-sized power 30 miles from the coast of France will always require some accommodation with the interests of neighbouring states.
POLITICS
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

271K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy