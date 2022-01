CLEVELAND — A new year and a new administration at Cleveland City Hall may lead to a new beginning for the West Side Market. On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb attended a meeting with tenants at the historic city landmark as he hopes to forge a new relationship. "Today @BibbForCLE met with vendors at the @WestSideMarket to learn more about their concerns and what they want to see. We heard them loud and clear: better management, more robust marketing, and a City Hall that cares about them," the city of Cleveland posted on social media platforms following the meeting.

