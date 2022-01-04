ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Nutcracker

skiddle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe magical Christmas tradition for all the family. Over 100 dancers and musicians bring Nutcracker to life with exquisite dancing, beautiful sets... This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The magical Christmas tradition for all the family. Over 100...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
openculture.com

When Maurice Sendak Created a Dark Nutcracker

Children are the perfect audience for The Nutcracker. (Well, children and the grandmothers who can’t wait for the toddler to start sitting still long enough to make the holiday-themed ballet an annual tradition…) Maurice Sendak, the celebrated children’s book author and illustrator, agreed, but found the standard George...
MUSIC
NWI.com

Joffrey Ballet cancels remainder of 'The Nutcracker' shows

The Joffrey Ballet's current production of "The Nutcracker" must be canceled, according to a press announcement from the company. The remainder of the performances, which were scheduled through Dec. 26, have been canceled due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the ballet company. "The decision was made as part of...
THEATER & DANCE
miamiartzine.com

Miami City Ballet's 'Nutcracker' Is a Holiday Spectacular

The Miami City Ballet returned to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts with "George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker" and what a pleasure to experience the magic of the holiday ballet after the cancellation of last year’s performances due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Miami City Ballet...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edwardian#English#The Enb Philharmonic#The Daily Express#London Coliseum
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…The Nutcracker and the Mouse King – Ballett Zurich

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King – Ballett Zurich. You didn’t think you were going to get through Christmas without a Nutcracker ballet, did you? This, however, is a rather different, expressionistic, Nutcracker or, to give it its full name, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, from the Zurich Opera House. One of the most popular works of the ballet repertoire. Nutcracker, both the popular version and this new one, is based on a novella by E.T.A. Hoffmann, one of the most famous writers of German Romanticism. In Hoffmann’s 1816 original dark romantic fantasy, the story jumps back and forth from a dream to reality as it does here. When Alexandre Dumas and Marius Petipa adapted it as a ballet libretto in 1892, it lost much of its mystery and became the dancing snowflakes, pink tutus, and waltz of the flowers that we know today.
The Independent Newspapers

Addison resident performs in ‘The Nutcracker’ with the Joffrey Ballet

Montini Catholic senior Varshika Karthi, who is an Addison resident, started her Christmas week on a “high note” after experiencing a magical day performing with the Joffrey Ballet in “The Nutcracker” on Sunday, Dec. 19. The talented artist is a member of Anima (pronounced Anima /AH-Nee-Mah and is the Latin word for Breath, Life, Soul Spirit).
ADDISON, IL
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Katy Perry Reveals How Husband Orlando Bloom Helps With Her Concerts

Watch: Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood. Katy Perry may be a style icon, but sometimes she needs a little fashion advice. Thankfully, the "Firework" singer is married to the very fashionable Orlando Bloom, who didn't hold back in helping Perry pick out her concert outfits ahead of her new Las Vegas residency Katy Perry: PLAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KOOL 101.7

Carole King and James Taylor Star in ‘Just Call Out My Name’ Film

Carole King and James Taylor will star in an upcoming documentary film that chronicles their decades-long friendship and musical collaboration. Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on Jan. 2 on CNN and will be livestreamed on CNNgo. The movie will then be available on demand from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 on various cable and satellite providers, CNNgo and CNN mobile apps.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ice Cube Responds After Faizon Love Says He Was Underpaid On Original Friday Movie

The Friday franchise has an appeal that spans multiple generations. Seeing Craig trying to survive one day after getting fired led to some funny and sobering moments. But those sobering moments seemingly extended beyond the set. Actor-comedian Faizon Love recently spilled he was underpaid for participating in the original film. After getting wind of the news, Craig himself Ice Cube felt it was necessary to respond to Love’s claims by revealing his take about what transpired during the filming of the cult classic.
MOVIES
Variety

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

'Power Book 2: Ghost' Star Latoya Tonodeo Prefers to Keep Her Family Out of the Spotlight

It’s no surprise that Power Book 2: Ghost is one of the most watched TV programs as of late. The crime series gives fans a gritty, eye-opening view on the drug world with just the right amount of drama. Although the show is centered around the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), one of his love interests, Diana Tejada (Latoya Tonodeo), has quickly become a breakout star on the show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy