Children are the perfect audience for The Nutcracker. (Well, children and the grandmothers who can’t wait for the toddler to start sitting still long enough to make the holiday-themed ballet an annual tradition…) Maurice Sendak, the celebrated children’s book author and illustrator, agreed, but found the standard George...
The Joffrey Ballet's current production of "The Nutcracker" must be canceled, according to a press announcement from the company. The remainder of the performances, which were scheduled through Dec. 26, have been canceled due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the ballet company. "The decision was made as part of...
Since she started dancing at the age of 7, Mya Dunlap has dreamed about playing the role of Clara in The Nutcracker. Now 17, the Reno High School senior was both excited and nervous to finally perform as the show’s central character in performances earlier this month. “It’s a...
The Miami City Ballet returned to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts with "George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker" and what a pleasure to experience the magic of the holiday ballet after the cancellation of last year’s performances due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Miami City Ballet...
The Nutcracker and the Mouse King – Ballett Zurich. You didn’t think you were going to get through Christmas without a Nutcracker ballet, did you? This, however, is a rather different, expressionistic, Nutcracker or, to give it its full name, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, from the Zurich Opera House. One of the most popular works of the ballet repertoire. Nutcracker, both the popular version and this new one, is based on a novella by E.T.A. Hoffmann, one of the most famous writers of German Romanticism. In Hoffmann’s 1816 original dark romantic fantasy, the story jumps back and forth from a dream to reality as it does here. When Alexandre Dumas and Marius Petipa adapted it as a ballet libretto in 1892, it lost much of its mystery and became the dancing snowflakes, pink tutus, and waltz of the flowers that we know today.
Montini Catholic senior Varshika Karthi, who is an Addison resident, started her Christmas week on a “high note” after experiencing a magical day performing with the Joffrey Ballet in “The Nutcracker” on Sunday, Dec. 19. The talented artist is a member of Anima (pronounced Anima /AH-Nee-Mah and is the Latin word for Breath, Life, Soul Spirit).
SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
Singer JoJo got an extra-special Christmas present this year — a sparkler from longtime love Dexter Darden!. Alongside a series of joyful photos of the couple celebrating under a "SHE SAID YES" banner, JoJo wrote, "forever with YOU? Sign me UP." She went on to tell her followers, "celebrating...
Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
Linda Lavin has been acting since she was a kid. She joined the Compass Players in the late ’50s and soon moved on to Broadway. After a recurring role on Barney Miller, she left the show to work on Alice. She earned her big break on television as the title character in Alice, which ran from 1976 to 1985.
“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
Watch: Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood. Katy Perry may be a style icon, but sometimes she needs a little fashion advice. Thankfully, the "Firework" singer is married to the very fashionable Orlando Bloom, who didn't hold back in helping Perry pick out her concert outfits ahead of her new Las Vegas residency Katy Perry: PLAY.
Paris — Controversial French TV stars and famous twins Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were inseparable in life, and in death. They had refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, believing their good health would save them, but were admitted to a hospital on the same day last month and diagnosed with COVID-19.
It's been a long time coming for Eve, who shared a pregnancy update with fans on Monday - and she looks amazing. The Love is Blind hitmaker is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper and it looks as though their due date is nearly here. Eve posted...
Carole King and James Taylor will star in an upcoming documentary film that chronicles their decades-long friendship and musical collaboration. Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on Jan. 2 on CNN and will be livestreamed on CNNgo. The movie will then be available on demand from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 on various cable and satellite providers, CNNgo and CNN mobile apps.
Harvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as “West Side Story,” “Follies,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy,” has died. Evans died Christmas Eve at the Actors Fund Home...
The Friday franchise has an appeal that spans multiple generations. Seeing Craig trying to survive one day after getting fired led to some funny and sobering moments. But those sobering moments seemingly extended beyond the set. Actor-comedian Faizon Love recently spilled he was underpaid for participating in the original film. After getting wind of the news, Craig himself Ice Cube felt it was necessary to respond to Love’s claims by revealing his take about what transpired during the filming of the cult classic.
Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53.
After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account.
“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
It’s no surprise that Power Book 2: Ghost is one of the most watched TV programs as of late. The crime series gives fans a gritty, eye-opening view on the drug world with just the right amount of drama. Although the show is centered around the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), one of his love interests, Diana Tejada (Latoya Tonodeo), has quickly become a breakout star on the show.
