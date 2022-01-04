FREE* Love Comedy Club

Praised as “hypnotic and unforgettable,” award-winning entertainer Dynamo Deb Bowman grew up singing in the gospel church in Alabama, began her professional career in NYC, and continues to thrill audiences worldwide in TV, film, theater, and cabarets. Her newest Jazz album, “Fast Heart,” received critical acclaim particularly for her vocal versatility and songwriting. Bowman’s upcoming holiday record, “A Big Love Holiday,” featuring The Big Love Band (Jared Lanham, Ken Gregory, Arthur D. Turner, Craig Shaw) is bound to bring audiences festive cheer and a truly heartfelt performance in concert at the closing Christmas Eve matinee of the Alliance Theatre’s Club Hertz Live music series. Atlanta Theatre Credits include: Chicago, Addams Family, World Goes Round (Atlanta Lyric), Cabaret, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Little Mermaid (Serenbe Playhouse), Sweeney Todd (Actors Express), Dancing Handkerchief (Theatrical Outfit), City of Conversation, Every Tongue Confess (The Horizon), and 42nd St, Hairspray (City Springs Theatre). Television credits include Miss Woods on DC’s “Stargirl,” Ballet Director on Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” Beth on “Ugly Betty.” www.debbowman.com.
