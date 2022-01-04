ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

FREE* Love Comedy Club

skiddle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:30pm til 9:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) GREAT LINE UP EVERY WEEK! Why not start the weekend early...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

South Kensington Comedy Club

8:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 7:45pm) South Ken Comedy is a legendary comedy club established in 2016 and is based in the basement bar of The Hoop and Toy Pub in South Kensington. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
ENTERTAINMENT
smobserved.com

Shindig Comedy Show Under The Stars At The HaHa Comedy Club.

Comedian and Producer Jimmy Shin is back already and he means business for 2022 - with his outdoors Covid safe comedy shows packed (as always) with a stellar and talented lineup!. Shin is one of Los Angeles most hard working, leading comedy show producers and has kept the city laughing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
creativeloafing.com

Club Hertz Live with Dynamo Deb Bowman, Big Love

Praised as “hypnotic and unforgettable,” award-winning entertainer Dynamo Deb Bowman grew up singing in the gospel church in Alabama, began her professional career in NYC, and continues to thrill audiences worldwide in TV, film, theater, and cabarets. Her newest Jazz album, “Fast Heart,” received critical acclaim particularly for her vocal versatility and songwriting. Bowman’s upcoming holiday record, “A Big Love Holiday,” featuring The Big Love Band (Jared Lanham, Ken Gregory, Arthur D. Turner, Craig Shaw) is bound to bring audiences festive cheer and a truly heartfelt performance in concert at the closing Christmas Eve matinee of the Alliance Theatre’s Club Hertz Live music series. Atlanta Theatre Credits include: Chicago, Addams Family, World Goes Round (Atlanta Lyric), Cabaret, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Little Mermaid (Serenbe Playhouse), Sweeney Todd (Actors Express), Dancing Handkerchief (Theatrical Outfit), City of Conversation, Every Tongue Confess (The Horizon), and 42nd St, Hairspray (City Springs Theatre). Television credits include Miss Woods on DC’s “Stargirl,” Ballet Director on Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” Beth on “Ugly Betty.” www.debbowman.com.
ATLANTA, GA
culturemap.com

Big Laugh Comedy presents Shelter: A Comedy Showcase by Gina Hyena

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Shelter features up-and-coming comedians that live in the nation’s comedy capitals and tour the country. It will feature Gina Hyena, a young comedian who started in Austin. She currently resides in New York City and is networking comedians in both cities. She can be seen performing all over the country and on Kill Tony, Sirius XM, and Compound Media.
TV & VIDEOS
#Love Comedy Club
funcheap.com

Titans of Comedy at Atlas

Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy delicious coffee, drinks and lunch on their outdoor parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the afternoon away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area’s Fave comedians. Dash Renaud, Sarah Guth, Shelby Wilson, Mike Nordstrom.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mix 95.7FM

New Grand Rapids Comedy Club Opening Soon!

After the closing of The BOB along with its longtime comedy establishment Dr. Grins, many West Michigan comedy fans wondered where to turn to next for their funny fix, enter the Grand Rapids Comedy Club. The Grand Rapids Comedy Club is a new room opening in Grand Rapids for national...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
skiddle.com

New Year's Eve Krater Comedy Club

Get yourself a glass or two of bubbly and enjoy the best comedians on the circuit with some tasty food from our menu. Discover the best in live comedy, featuring three top acts and an MC!. Previous acts include Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, Micky Flanagan and Luisa Omielan,...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

COBO : Kings Of Comedy

8:45pm til 10:45pm (last entry 8:45pm) COBO brings the Kings Of Comedy to Birmingham for this end of year special. COBO brings the Kings Of Comedy to Birmingham for this end of year special. Acts:. Kane Brown (BBC, 1Xtra, Amazon Prime) Nabil Abdulrashid (BBC, CH4, ITV - Britains Got Talent...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
theartsdesk.com

Best of 2021: Comedy

American comic Bo Burnham charted his lockdown experience to masterly effectNetflix. It wasn't live, but 2021's standout for me was a masterpiece – not a word I use often – with Bo Burnham's Netflix special, Inside, which charted his lockdown experience. It's a superb work of great originality, and one that rewards a second and third viewing.
TV & VIDEOS
Hopewell Valley News

Comedy Duos of the ’80s

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) Is there a holiday season that isn’t the perfect time for a rewatch of this John Hughes classic? Film critic Roger Ebert wrote that he and his family watched the movie nearly every Thanksgiving, and MovieWeb recently called it “the ultimate Thanksgiving movie.” Part road movie, part buddy flick, Planes, Trains & Automobiles features Steve Martin and the late John Candy at their finest. Two businessmen, with next to nothing in common, have to fight their way home after a scheduled flight is rerouted. Circumstances force the two together as they try every means available to get back to Chicago. Candy’s oafish Del, a shower curtain ring salesman, is a constant source of annoyance for Martin’s high-strung Neal, but over time, a grudging affection between the two blooms into actual friendship as they get closer to their goal of getting home and as Neal gains some understanding of just how good of a guy the down-to-earth Del really is. Supposedly, there’s a remake in the works starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart, but really, can this classic be improved on? It seems unlikely.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley Celebrates Daughter Alexa’s 36th Birthday In Rare Photo With All 3 Kids

The modeling icon helped her eldest daughter celebrate her next trip around the sun, as they posed for sweet birthday photos. Happy birthday Alexa Ray Joel! The singer-songwriter celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday December 29 along with her mom Christie Brinkley, 67, and younger half-siblings Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. The fashion icon posed alongside her three kids, as they gathered for what definitely was a lavish and delicious dinner! Unfortunately, Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband Billy Joel doesn’t seem like he was able to make it!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Saweetie's Dramatic Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Saweetie's latest look just might have you saying it's "My Type." Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: A buzzcut. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! The "Icy Girl" musician, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has officially said goodbye to her fiery red hair and opted for a blonde buzzcut. While Saweetie didn't share any details behind her new 'do, she did caption her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji and several others. The "Best Friend" artist appeared to be on a tropical getaway, as she posed for photos at...
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie. Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's Why Tayshia Didn't Host Michelle's Bachelorette Finale

Like every season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, viewers can expect to see fewer and fewer of their faves returning to screen as the eliminations progress. But there was one very surprising person missing from the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette. If you’re wondering why Tayshia Adams didn’t host Michelle Young’s Bachelorette finale, it had nothing to do with getting sent home like the rest of the contestants and everything to do with COVID. Here’s what we know about why the host was MIA during the live episode.
CELEBRITIES

