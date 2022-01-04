FREE* Love Comedy Club

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) Is there a holiday season that isn’t the perfect time for a rewatch of this John Hughes classic? Film critic Roger Ebert wrote that he and his family watched the movie nearly every Thanksgiving, and MovieWeb recently called it “the ultimate Thanksgiving movie.” Part road movie, part buddy flick, Planes, Trains & Automobiles features Steve Martin and the late John Candy at their finest. Two businessmen, with next to nothing in common, have to fight their way home after a scheduled flight is rerouted. Circumstances force the two together as they try every means available to get back to Chicago. Candy’s oafish Del, a shower curtain ring salesman, is a constant source of annoyance for Martin’s high-strung Neal, but over time, a grudging affection between the two blooms into actual friendship as they get closer to their goal of getting home and as Neal gains some understanding of just how good of a guy the down-to-earth Del really is. Supposedly, there’s a remake in the works starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart, but really, can this classic be improved on? It seems unlikely.

