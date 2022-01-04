ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Battered Mayfield, listless Browns lose to Steelers, 26-14

By DAN SCIFO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSFlm_0dc9Uufo00

The Cleveland Browns knew they had been eliminated from playoff contention entering a Monday night showdown against their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

But a battered Baker Mayfield wanted to lead his team to a winning record.

Now, that it’s not possible, following a 26-14 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mayfield may be ready for a rest.

“There was an opportunity to win, and I’m an extremely competitive guy,” Mayfield said. “Now, it’s time for me to look at what’s in the best interest of me and my health. I haven’t been healthy and I tried to fight for my guys. Right now, I’m pretty damned beat up to be honest with you. I gave it everything I had tonight.”

Mayfield was sacked nine times by the Steeler defense. That included four from T.J. Watt, who has a league-high 21 sacks, one short of the NFL record set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001.

“Obviously, there’s constant communication to make sure that he’s healthy enough to play,” Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski said. “If you get sacked that many times, I’m sure it doesn’t feel great, but he was healthy enough to play. That many sacks is on me.”

The Browns’ embattled quarterback completed just 16 of 38 passes for 185 yards one week after throwing four interceptions during a two-point loss at Green Bay. Despite another rough outing, the Browns (7-9) still trailed by five points, 19-14, with 1:10 to play following a 1-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant.

But an onside kick recovered by Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and a Najee Harris 37-yard touchdown run in the final minute put the game out of reach and sent Cleveland to a third consecutive defeat. The Browns, who have lost four of their last five, missed the playoffs for the 18th time in the last 19 years.

“It’s not going to always be pretty or smooth,” Mayfield said. “But I’m a fighter. If anyone questions how much I want it, turn on this tape. That’s who I am, and that’s who I’ve always been.”

The Browns’ polarizing quarterback has dealt with a shoulder injury since Week 2. Mayfield said he will undergo surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the timetable has not been determined. He said there will be a discussion with his agent and family about whether he plays next week in the Browns’ regular-season finale at home against Cincinnati.

“I’m going to get my shoulder fixed,” Mayfield said. “I want to be able to come back next year at 100%. That’s been decided. When it’s happening has not been decided. I don’t have an answer regarding next week.”

Mayfield shouldered most of the offensive load in the first half, as the Browns ran the ball nine times despite owning the No. 3-ranked rushing attack in the league. Mayfield completed just four first-half passes, which included a stretch of 10 consecutive incompletions at one point. He also missed an open receiver and instead threw a second-quarter interception to Ahkello Witherspoon, a costly turnover, which led to a Pittsburgh field goal.

Nick Chubb, who has 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing three games, only had four carries for 35 yards in the first half. Stefanski said Chubb battled a rib injury early in the game.

“He was able to play through it, but he needed some rest,” Stefanski said.

Kareem Hunt missed his third straight game with an ankle injury and D’Ernest Johnson was a non-factor with just 13 yards. Chubb finished with 12 carries for 58 yards, as the Steelers, which have the worst rush defense in the league, neutralized the Browns’ ground game for the second straight meeting. Chubb, who had 61 yards in the first meeting with Pittsburgh, was coming off a 126-yard effort against Green Bay.

Cleveland rushed for 219 yards last week against the Packers, despite Mayfield’s four interceptions. The Steelers entered allowing an average of 175 yards on the ground in their previous eight games, including 198 yards rushing or more four times during that span, yet the Browns couldn’t manage a touchdown until the final minute of the third quarter.

“We felt like we had some opportunities,” Stefanski said. “Then, we kind of got behind down and distance a few times. We just could not sustain drives and stay on the field.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
FanSided

3 Steelers who can’t be brought back for post-Ben Roethlisberger rebuild

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to prepare for life without Ben Roethlisberger after this season. Here are three individuals who should not return for 2022. If there was ever confirmation that Ben Roethlisberger’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers was nearing its end, take a look at their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. After the win, Roethlisberger emotionally took it all in and thanked the fans packed inside Heinz Field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett drops strong take on Jadeveon Clowney’s future after missing playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL in the 2021 season. They were supposed to build on a fantastic 2020 campaign in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 season, especially after acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to give Cleveland’s defense a much-needed shot in the arm. But even a pass rush that features both Clowney and Garrett was not enough to push the Browns into the next level.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Afc North#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Hall Of
NBC Sports

Paul Finebaum on “punk” Baker Mayfield: “He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s NFL career arguably is at a crossroads. For some, the Rubicon was crossed long ago. Appearing Friday on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum provided a stinging assessment of Mayfield. “I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson

Disappointment and controversy make for lots of comments and conjecture, as the Cleveland Browns are learning. Especially when the quarterback is the subject of much of the debate. And so it is that the team finds themselves in the discussion of possible landing spots for Deshaun Watson. Just like they...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names The “Likely” Outcome For Baker Mayfield

There’s been a lot of chatter about Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns over the past few weeks. All the rumors surrounding Mayfield escalated after Mary Kay Cabot reported there’s tension growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Cabot, Mayfield has reportedly felt that Stefanski’s playcalling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths.”
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

503K+
Followers
126K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy