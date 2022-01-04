ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi police officer finds son dead while responding to shooting

By Kenneth Garger
 5 days ago

A Mississippi police officer responding to a fatal shooting Sunday made a heartbreaking discovery: The victim was her own son, a report said.

“As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son!’” the grief-stricken mother and officer, Laquandia Cooley, recalled in an interview with WBLT about the unthinkable tragedy in the city of Hazlehurst.

Cooley’s son, Charles Stewart Jr., 20, was lying in the middle of a street with a gunshot wound to his head.

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much,” said Cooley, an officer with the Hazlehurst Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kovNH_0dc9URGr00
Charles Stewart Jr., 20, was found by his mom lying in the middle of a street with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim’s father, Charles Stewart, told the outlet that his son was friendly with everyone.

“It’s traumatizing for the whole family. We’re just trying to cope day to day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have done this,” the father said.

It was unclear what led to the fatal shooting. The case has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the report said.

