Manchester, NH

Missing 7-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, police discover

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — New Hampshire authorities are looking for a 7-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since 2019.

Police believe Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 when they had responded to a call for service at a home in Manchester. She was 5 years old at the time. They learned of her disappearance last week, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader .

Chief Allen Aldenberg said he found it concerning that the girl had just recently been reported missing. He told reporters police had little information regarding her whereabouts and not enough details to issue an Amber Alert.

“We don’t have answers to many questions we have,” Aldenberg said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

According to Aldenberg, police have been in touch with the girl’s family but don’t know who could be with her. Aldenberg said she was the only person being sought in her disappearance.

Over the weekend, the newspaper reported police were searching a property connected to the case and had a critical incident van parked in the driveway and a tent set up in the backyard. Property records show the home was sold in 2020. A person at the home told the newspaper she let police search the property but wasn’t allowed to talk about the case.

Investigators believe Harmony would be about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is blind in her right eye, according to police. Aldenberg told the Union Leader the child was last enrolled in school in 2019.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and the Division for Children, Youth and Families are assisting in the case. They’re asking anyone with information about Harmony’s disappearance to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

