Blackberry phones will stop working on January 4, signaling the end of an era for the iconic cellphone

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Blackberry users said goodbye to the iconic device after its legacy software stopped working on January 4, 2022. Pal Pillai/AFP via Getty Images
  • Blackberry users said goodbye to the iconic device on January 4, 2022.
  • The phone's legacy software was decommissioned, meaning all classic Blackberry phones can no longer be used.
  • The Blackberry, at its peak, was a favorite of top execs, but was phased out in favor of touchscreen smartphones.

