MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that it will be participating in H.C. Wainwright’s Bioconnect Conference taking place next week on January 10-13, 2022. Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will virtually present on Monday, January 10, 2022. He will provide an update on COVAXIN™, the investigational COVID-19 vaccine the company is co-developing with Bharat Biotech and is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. He will also present information about Ocugen’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform and its flagship asset, OCU400, which begins Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Q1 2022.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO