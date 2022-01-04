Teachers are on the front lines in Jan. 6 culture war

It’s amazing, the all-you-can-eat buffet of things people are willing to perform rage about. Almost as amazing as what’s not on it. During the Trump era, as economic inequality deepened and mass shootings rose, the majority party ramped up its artillery for the culture wars. The kinds of things Republican leaders had previously consigned to necessary dirty work—the gross, nativist whisper campaign against John McCain in 2ooo, for instance—were now shouted loud, proud, and often. It was hard to keep up with. Meanwhile, terrifying new aspects of the future that liberals want could always be counted on to gobble up greedy globs of the country’s finite attention. Lady ghostbusters. Drag Queen Story Hour. Who has time for the opioid crisis or climate change when there are debates over Starbucks cups to be had?

