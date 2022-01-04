ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers are on the front lines in Jan. 6 culture war

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
MISSION, Kan. — What students are learning about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 may depend on where they live. In a Boston suburb in heavily Democratic Massachusetts, history teacher Justin Voldman said his students will spend the day journaling about what happened and talking about the fragility...

