ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CES begins in person on Wednesday

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1We7Lm_0dc9RAgn00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CES 2022 is almost here, and with people from 160 different countries and 2,200 exhibitors on site, this year’s show is set to be a nice welcome back after a year of going digital and being socially distant.

8 News Now spoke with CES spokesperson Allison Fried, who shared her excitement about this year’s return.

“Coming back here with that face-to-face interaction is something that the industry wants and needs, and our exhibitors are thrilled to get back together in person to do business,” Fried shared.

Hiba Kim from South Korea says he feels lucky he got the opportunity to come in person this year.

“We are happy to present in person, so we can show our product to people all around and have them physically touch the product,” Kim said. “It makes such a difference.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5sQG_0dc9RAgn00

This year’s showcase is a hybrid with both in-person and online registration available, but with the threat of the Coronavirus, the electronics show will end a day early, making it a three-day event from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7.

“Ending the show a day early was just another way to add an extra layer of protection and precaution,” Fried said.

Jason Soto, who runs Vu Studio, says attending CES 2022 was vital for his company, and he is pleased with how the organizers decided to handle things.

“I think that was a smart move on CES’ part,” Soto said. “They obviously saw somewhat of a reduction that they didn’t publicize in the number of attendees, so let people be at the show for three days and then off they go, as it reduces exposure.”

The annual trade show requires proof of vaccination through the CLEAR app and requires that masks be worn indoors. Optional self-testing kits will be given out to those who attend as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

COVID-19 surge in Las Vegas creating lack of testing options

With the omicron variant spreading rapidly, people across the valley are scrambling to find free Covid-19 testing. On Saturday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

CES technology show to open as in-person event despite Omicron concerns

One of the world’s biggest technology trade shows will open as an in-person event this week despite ongoing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.CES officially opens in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with organisers saying the event’s “comprehensive health measures” will help protect attendees.Those attending the show in person must show proof of vaccination as well as test negative for Covid-19 less than 24 hours before entering a CES venue, with masks also required throughout the show – and organisers have cut the convention from four days to three as a further measure to help stop the spread of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

CES to Open With 2200+ In-Person Exhibitors

Show Will Close One Day Early on Jan. 7th at 6 p.m. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that CES 2022 will be closing one day early, and the in-person event will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-7, 2022. The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
news3lv.com

More tech companies reduce in-person presence at CES in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More technology and manufacturing companies are reducing their in-person presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas next month. BMW said in a press release Thursday that it would move all planned media activities to "a fully digital program" that would be live-streamed from Germany. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

CES 2022: More firms cancel in-person appearances

More tech companies have cancelled in-person appearances at next month's CES technology industry trade show, amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19. The latest to withdraw are chip maker AMD and PC manufacturer MSI. Amazon, Facebook, Google, Intel and Microsoft have already said they will not attend in-person. Organisers had...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

In-Person CES Show Will Go On Despite Covid Surge, Exhibitor Dropouts

Organizers of the CES 2022 technology conference are pressing ahead with an in-person show in Las Vegas next week, despite cancellations by some high-profile exhibitors because of the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. "We're not cancelling," Jamie Kaplan, senior director of CES communications at the Consumer Technology Association, told Investor's Business Daily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

CES Returns to Las Vegas, In Person

The final head count will be far lower than the nearly 175,000 attendees who flocked to CES in 2020, just before COVID swept the world, but the “most influential tech event in the world” returned to Las Vegas on Wednesday. Between 50,000 and 75,000 people will attend the conference, all required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks on the showroom floors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechSpot

AMD, MSI and OnePlus are the latest to cancel in-person CES 2022 presence

Editor's take: CES 2022 has taken another major hit as a handful of additional exhibitors have called off plans for an in-person presence. How many more dings can the trade show take before organizers pull the plug?. OnePlus confirmed to TechCrunch that it will no longer have boots on the...
BUSINESS
CNET

CES needs to be in person, as soon as it's safe

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Dave Morgan has been attending CES for 25 years and has seen all sorts of gizmos and gadgets along the way. If you squint at photos from past shows, you might find him gawking at the curved TVs. Or he might be in the background as someone's controlling a computer through a headband sensing their thoughts.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Mercedes, BMW, more join list of companies opting-out of an in-person CES

“As the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and guests are our highest priority,” the company said in a statement. “Due to the large group of participants and the different country-specific regulations, a solid, safe and harmless planning for all participants is unfortunately not be feasible in the current situation. We deeply regret this decision but consider it necessary.”
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

BMW, Mercedes-Benz Cancel In-Person CES Plans Over COVID Concerns

BMW and Mercedes-Benz join a growing list of high-profile companies choosing to alter plans for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Neither company will have an in-person presence at the show due to concerns regarding the rapid spike of COVID-19 cases, spurred by the Omicron variant currently sweeping the United States.
BUSINESS
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy