Attorney General’s Office Releases 2020 Hate Crimes Report

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released a video on Tuesday outlining the seriousness of making threats against schools. “In recent weeks, threats of violence have been reported at schools across Michigan,” Nessel says in the video. “Local law enforcement agencies have reported threats on social media that number in the hundreds within their own communities. As a result, kids in our state have missed valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences.”

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO