Politics

Attorney General’s Office Releases 2020 Hate Crimes Report

By Press release submission
flarecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Office of the Attorney General issued the following announcement on Dec. 29. The Florida Attorney General’s Office today released the 2020 Hate Crimes in Florida Report. The report includes detailed information on the types of hate...

flarecord.com

abc12.com

Attorney General Dana Nessel releases video on potential punishments for making school threats

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released a video on Tuesday outlining the seriousness of making threats against schools. “In recent weeks, threats of violence have been reported at schools across Michigan,” Nessel says in the video. “Local law enforcement agencies have reported threats on social media that number in the hundreds within their own communities. As a result, kids in our state have missed valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences.”
LANSING, MI
uticaphoenix.net

Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation Into Death of Allison Lakie

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James on December 30 released police body-worn camera footage from members of the Syracuse Police Department that the Office of the Attorney General obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Allison Lakie, who died on October 20, 2021, following an encounter with members of the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
News Break
Politics
FOXBusiness

Florida attorney general combats 'smash-and-grab' robberies, organized retail crime

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday announced legislative efforts targeting organized retail theft crime rings. Moody said she is working with Florida legislators to prosecute and dismantle organized retail crime rings, which refer to groups of criminals who plan significant retail thefts — a crime trend that is growing in some states.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Measure Would Create a Statewide Council on Prosecutorial Misconduct

The Florida Bar issued the following announcement on Dec. 30. A Central Florida lawmaker is renewing an effort to create a statewide council on prosecutorial misconduct. Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, filed SB 1174 on December 7. The measure has yet to receive committee references ahead of the 60-day legislative session that convenes January 11. There is no House sponsor.
POLITICS
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Attorney General’s Office still considering charges against people who profited off election lies

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is still investigating whether to bring charges against people who spread false claims about the 2020 election for personal benefit. The Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee recommended an investigation into people who promoted false claims about Antrim County vote totals as part...
MICHIGAN STATE
mymcmedia.org

State Attorney General’s Office Identifies Man Killed in Police Shooting; Says Body Cam was Active

The person fatally shot in a police-involved shooting in Silver Spring Dec. 29 has been identified as Osman Sesay, 27 of Silver Spring. According to the Independent Investigation Division of the Office of the Attorney General, which is in charge of investigating this incident, Sesay’s handgun was recovered at the scene and the police body cam was active during the incident.
SILVER SPRING, MD
FOX Carolina

SC Attorney General's Office dismisses charges against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Attorney Generals' office announced that they are dismissing two charges against Alex Murdaugh. Officials said the two charges being dismissed are the two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses that Murdaugh was arrested for in October. Previously: Alex Murdaugh charged after misappropriating...
POLITICS
blogforarizona.net

Attorney General Candidate Kris Mayes Goes After Mark Brnovich’s Conduct in Office

It seems current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich will do almost anything to secure the Republican Nomination for the United States Senate seat in 2022. Like working to make it harder for people to vote. Just look at last summers Supreme Court ruling, brought in part by Brnovich, that effectively gutted portions of the Voting Rights Act.
POLITICS
San Angelo LIVE!

Odessa Police Officer Accused of Not Reporting Major Crime

ODESSA, TX –– An Odessa Police Department officer is on administrative leave after allegedly failing to report a felony. According to the Odessa Police Department, just days before Thanksgiving the Midland Police Department reached out to them regarding a criminal offense involving an OPD officer. The officer, identified...
ODESSA, TX

