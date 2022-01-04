ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

Highway 17 lane closure in Scotts Valley expected to cause delays

By Sarah Rosenthal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k09AT_0dc9QyLY00

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) Drivers on Highway 17 are being advised to give themselves extra time on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a lane closure.

Caltrans said the right lane heading northbound on Highway 17 between Mt. Hermon Road and Granite Creek Road in Scotts Valley will be closed so maintenance crews can perform emergency tree work.

Caltrans said drivers can expect delays up to 15 minutes.

The post Highway 17 lane closure in Scotts Valley expected to cause delays appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Morning Crash on Highway 68 Under Investigation

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) -- The Monterey Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Highway 68 early Monday morning, affecting traffic in both directions for some time. Video: Scott Rates KION KION's Scott Rates captured video and images of the scene on Highway 68 near Josselyn Cyn Rd. The California Highway Patrol confirms to The post Morning Crash on Highway 68 Under Investigation appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Colfax mobile home park has been without power for days, and now is losing running water

By Brittany Hope Click here for updates on this story     COLFAX, California (KCRA) — Thousands of customers in Placer County have been without power since early Monday morning, due to damaged equipment and downed power lines from the recent winter storm. Pacific Gas and Electric Company does not have an estimate as to when power The post Colfax mobile home park has been without power for days, and now is losing running water appeared first on KION546.
COLFAX, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotts Valley, CA
Local
California Traffic
KION News Channel 5/46

Colfax Mayor Says City Is in ‘Dire’ Situation Due to Power Outage

By Web Staff Click here for updates on this story     COLFAX, California (KOVR) — Colfax Mayor Trinity Burruss wants her city to know she’s here to help. The recent, record-breaking snow storm in the Sierra has left tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power. For Colfax residents, that’s only half the The post Colfax Mayor Says City Is in ‘Dire’ Situation Due to Power Outage appeared first on KION546.
COLFAX, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Stretch of Highway 1 closed in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) For people trying to travel south or returning to the Central Coast through Highway 1 please be advised that the road is closed. Rockfall and debris in the roadway associated with an ongoing rain event resulted in the closure of Highway 1 from the Elephant Seal Parking Lot north The post Stretch of Highway 1 closed in San Luis Obispo appeared first on KION546.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans
KION News Channel 5/46

Interstates closed in record-breaking snow season in Sierra Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV) — The main highway from San Francisco to Reno remains closed for a third day due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area after a winter storm blasted across northern California and Nevada. The Sierra broke a 51-year-old record. UC Berkley's Central Snow Lab said the new snowfall record for The post Interstates closed in record-breaking snow season in Sierra Nevada appeared first on KION546.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy