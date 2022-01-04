Highway 17 lane closure in Scotts Valley expected to cause delays

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) Drivers on Highway 17 are being advised to give themselves extra time on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a lane closure.

Caltrans said the right lane heading northbound on Highway 17 between Mt. Hermon Road and Granite Creek Road in Scotts Valley will be closed so maintenance crews can perform emergency tree work.

Caltrans said drivers can expect delays up to 15 minutes.

