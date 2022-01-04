Already-Endangered Young Salmon In Sacramento River Latest Victim Of Drought

People in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, are starting the year with a bizarre, tragic sight: snow-covered roads in Boulder County running through residential areas where the homes have been abandoned and destroyed. On Thursday, Dec. 30, an out-of-control fire started burning and quickly blew through the nearby towns of Superior and Louisville. The threat presented by the massive blaze forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate; so far, the flames have destroyed more than 1,000 houses and injured at least seven people. Three people were reported missing and are feared to have died in the fires.
