Sacramento, CA

Already-Endangered Young Salmon In Sacramento River Latest Victim Of Drought

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife experts say less than 3% of the winter-run Chinook...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Bakersfield Now

Victim of Morro Bay shark attack identified as Sacramento man

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — Family members say a man killed by a shark on Christmas Eve on the Central Coast of California was visiting family and had decided to go boogie boarding before he was attacked. His uncle says 42-year-old Tomas Butterfield of Sacramento was visiting his mother...
MORRO BAY, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Petition against Sites Reservoir in Sacramento Valley reaches 50,000 signatures after deadly year for salmon

Regional tribes are playing a major role in opposition on cultural and environmental grounds. Just before the California Department of Fish and Wildlife released a New Year’s Eve letter revealing that only 2.6 percent of juvenile Chinook salmon had survived lethally warm water conditions on the Sacramento River, a petition sponsored by Save California Salmon opposing the Sites Reservoir reached 50,000 signatures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/4: Endangered salmon in Sacramento River latest victim of drought; Reservoirs continue to rise after major winter storms; Capturing the flood in California’s ancient underground waterways; Marin utility considers delaying water pipeline project; and more …

MEETING: State Water Resources Control Board at 9am. Agenda items include a drought update and Consideration of a proposed Resolution for drought-related Emergency Regulations pertaining to urban water conservation. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions. MEETING: Department of Food and Agriculture at 10am. Agenda items include...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

State adopts emergency drought rules, but some already in effect in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California officials Tuesday adopted a series of emergency drought rules to help the state conserve water, but many of the restrictions are already in place in the city of Los Angeles. The temporary rules adopted by the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sacramentovalley.org

Helping Salmon

2021 was quite a year. Although not easy, the Sacramento Valley experienced successes and quiet victories. Saving salmon remains a top priority in our region, with multiple groups and organizations collaborating to protect the species. As the calendar closes, we reflect on what went right in our corner of California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in the US

Massive volcanic eruptions are among the best-known moments in history. When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, it destroyed the city of Pompeii and people for miles around it. More recent eruptions are widely known parts of recent history. Millions of Americans can remember television coverage of the explosion of Mount Saint Helens in 1980. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE
Summit Daily News

Colorado Parks & Wildlife confirms heifer carcass found near Walden was killed by wolves

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 21, that a carcass of a heifer found near Walden was killed by wolves. Ranching advocates say the roughly 500-pound heifer — born this spring and meant to replace an older cow in the herd — is at the heart of nearly every issue facing a commission planning Colorado’s reintroduction of grey wolves.
COLORADO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up? – Georgine T. It’s true that lava is hot enough to burn up some of our trash. When Kilauea erupted on the Big island of Hawaii in 2018, the lava flows were hotter than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,100 Celsius). That’s hotter than the surface of the planet Venus, and hot enough to melt many rocks. It’s also as hot as waste incinerators, which...
SCIENCE
earth.com

Yellowstone plans to continue bison slaughter

Despite the Biden administration’s promises on climate action, unfulfilled as they may be, no commitments of any kind seem to be forthcoming for wildlife. This includes the Yellowstone Park bison herd, which will soon be greatly diminished under a plan to address a booming population. In a continuation of...
AGRICULTURE
Mic

The first natural disaster of 2022 is already here

People in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, are starting the year with a bizarre, tragic sight: snow-covered roads in Boulder County running through residential areas where the homes have been abandoned and destroyed. On Thursday, Dec. 30, an out-of-control fire started burning and quickly blew through the nearby towns of Superior and Louisville. The threat presented by the massive blaze forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate; so far, the flames have destroyed more than 1,000 houses and injured at least seven people. Three people were reported missing and are feared to have died in the fires.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS

