ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, MO

Attorney General’s Office, Special Prosecutor File Eight Felony Charges Against David Smock, Including First and Second Degree Statutory Sodomy

By Press release submission
stlrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Attorney General issued the following announcement on Dec. 29. Vernon County Prosecuting Attorney, acting as a Special Prosecutor for Cedar County, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced eight felony charges have been filed against Dr. David Smock in Cedar County, Missouri. “Protecting the citizens of our state,...

stlrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cedar County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Cedar County, MO
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt

Comments / 0

Community Policy