Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 23rd, 2021. As we approach both the end of the week and Christmas, things are winding down in some ways and heating up in others. We’ve got several new releases to look at today, though not so many as we sometimes see on a Thursday. On the other hand, we have quite a few more sales than we typically see. I’m guessing some folks are taking tomorrow off and have decided to hit the sales switch a wee bit early. Let’s dig in!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO