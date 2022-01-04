ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid news - live: 100,000 critical workers to be tested daily as PM stands by Plan B coronavirus measures

By Sam Hancock,Liam James,Arpan Rai and Emily Atkinson
 1 day ago

Boris Johnson has said he will stand by the implementation of Plan B restrictions currently in force in England despite the UK recording a further 218,724 cases of Covid-1 today.

Speaking to a virtual Downing St press conference this afternoon, he said: “Anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over is profoundly wrong. This is a moment for the utmost caution.”

But he added: “We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again.” after the UK recorded a further 218,724 cases of Covid-19.

The prime minister also announced on Tuesday afternoon that 100,000 critical workers would be given rapid tests for the virus every day.

He said organisations covered would include food processing, transport and border security workers.

“We’ll be sending testing kits directly to these organisations and liaising with them on logistics,” the prime minister added.

It comes after around a number of hospitals in England declared critical incidents on Monday due to staff shortages and rising Covid infections.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

