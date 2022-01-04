ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixty Percent of Global Consumers are Frustrated with Navigating Content on Streaming Video Services, According to Accenture Report

Cover picture for the articleThree-in-five subscribers to multiple streaming services expressed frustration with their viewing experiences, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN), and 44% of those surveyed indicate they spend more than six minutes searching for something to watch. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jeff Lortz, CEO at Creator...

Avataar Raises $45 Million in Series B Funding From Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India

Leading AI and Computer Vision Platform Powers Largest Global eCommerce Marketplaces, Creating Life-sized 3D Virtual Product Evaluation Worlds for Consumers. Avataar, a leading AI and Computer Vision platform focused on spatial visual discovery, announced a $45 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global with co-participation from existing investor Sequoia Capital India. The financing is one of the largest fundraising rounds in the Applied 3D/AR space.
PrizeLogic Named in “Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services” Report by Independent Research Firm

Incentivized engagement company recognized amongst consumer data marketing service providers. PrizeLogic, the leading incentivized engagement company whose clients include PepsiCo, Molson Coors, Lowe’s and Samsung, today announced its inclusion in Forrester’s Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services, Q1 2022 report. The Forrester report identified consumer data marketing service...
Miaozhen Systems Reports: China Social Marketing Investment to Increase 18% in 2022

Miaozhen Systems (“Miaozhen”), a third-party technology company providing enterprises with marketing growth solutions based on big data and AI technology, has released two major reports evaluating and predicting upcoming social marketing and social influencer trends in 2022. The reports — China Social & Content Marketing Trends 2022 and...
Real Chemistry Becomes a Veeva Systems Global Content Partner

Company Expands Digital Health and Omnichannel Services for Biopharma and Life Sciences Customers. Real Chemistry, a leading provider of data-driven, tech-enabled communication and marketing solutions for the health care sector, today announced that it is now a Veeva Global Content Partner. Veeva Systems is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, including the majority of Real Chemistry’s customers.
Ateliere Creative Technologies and Synamedia Partner to Bring Low Latency OTT Streaming and On-Demand Solutions to Market

The partnership enables video service providers to deliver seamlessly integrated viewer experiences. Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that Synamedia is integrating Ateliere’s technologies into its VIVID Workflow-as-a-Service portfolio (WaaS) for enhanced delivery of low latency OTT (over-the-top) solutions. The partnership brings new integrated streaming and on-demand offerings to the market, giving video service providers a competitive advantage for attracting and retaining subscribers by providing a streamlined and simplified viewing experience across all screens.
Docufree Announces Strategic Partnership with Allied Global to Deliver Cloud-Based Content Services

Business and Technology Services Provider Adds Document Management to List of Client Offerings. Docufree, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, announced a strategic partnership with Allied Global, a provider of business support and IT technology services headquartered in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Central America. The agreement will provide Allied Global with the ability to offer Docufree’s cloud-based document-management solutions to its growing customer base.
NutGain is introducing ZOR Web 3.0: A First Fully Integrated Online Ecosystem

ZOR is the world’s first browser to host a fully integrated dApps such as DeFi, Crypto Wallet, Metaverse, NFT Marketplace, e-commerce, and decentralized storage. NutGain is proud to announce our latest project in development. ZOR is the world’s very first online browser to host a fully integrated Decentralized Applications such as DeFi, Crypto Wallet, Metaverse, NFT Marketplace, e-commerce ecosystem, and decentralized storage.
FormAssembly Celebrates Biggest Product Transformation Yet with “New Year, New Us” Initiative

Data Collection Solution Launches into 2022 with Improved Platform and Branding. FormAssembly, a leader in enterprise data collection, is kicking off the new year with its “New Year, New Us” initiative to celebrate the release of FormAssembly Workflow, the company’s biggest product transformation yet. Not only has the company transformed from a form-focused solution to a comprehensive data collection workflow builder, but the company has also introduced a new look with updated colors and a brand-new logo. These changes signify a new chapter in FormAssembly’s history for employees and customers alike.
PSOhub Ranks Among Best Project Management Software Tools for 2022

PSOhub ranks as one of the best project management software tools for 2022, according to user feedback from over 40 countries and recent G2 listings. PSOhub ranks as one of the best project management software tools for 2022, according to user feedback from over 40 countries and recent G2 listings.
Bootstrapped Martech Startups that Built a Strong Niche for Themselves

Getting funded by VCs does seem lucrative, but not all start-ups pursue such funding opportunities. Start-ups that are bootstrapped and still create a name for themselves are worth their efforts. There have been a fair share of successful Martech start-ups from around the world, which have created a mark in...
Mediaocean Announces Findings from 2021 Market Research and 2022 Outlook Report

Year-end Survey of 250+ Advertising and Media Executives Highlights Challenges and Opportunities for Omnichannel Marketers. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released its 2021 Market Report and 2022 Outlook. The inaugural year-end report highlights the rapidly-growing challenges regarding omnichannel measurement and the massive boom of connected TV (CTV), among other trends conveyed by today’s industry leaders.
Engaging Audiences in a Cookieless World

Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jeff Lortz, CEO at Creator by Zmags. The Value of First-Party Data for Engaging Audiences. Marketers understand that direct, first-party data has the greatest potential to deliver successful advertising campaigns without third-party cookies. By embracing a cookieless world and leveraging first-party data with AI and machine learning offers the possibilities of engaging appropriate audiences in the most effective manner. And as many are aware, the third-party cookie has been in decline for some time because a significant portion, such as Safari and Firefox environments, already are devoid of third-party cookies. As the industry addresses the demise of third-party cookies it is time to start experimenting with alternative approaches and integrating their first-party data strategies now.
Spok Rated as #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Voted top-rated secure communications platform by healthcare industry clients in Black Book Industry 2022 Survey. Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. and a leader in healthcare communications, earned top honors for the fifth consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black Book Research on top-rated secure communications platforms.
Mobvista Subsidiary Mintegral Shows 256% Year-On-Year Revenue Increase in Q4 2021

Mobvista Co., Ltd (01860.HK), a global technology platform, issued an announcement stating that the Group’s programmatic advertising platform Mintegral has generated $190.5 million in revenue, representing a 256.34% increase compared to Q4 2020, and 19.04% compared to Q3 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Nick Mattingly, Co-Founder and...
