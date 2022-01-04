Sixty Percent of Global Consumers are Frustrated with Navigating Content on Streaming Video Services, According to Accenture Report
Three-in-five subscribers to multiple streaming services expressed frustration with their viewing experiences, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN), and 44% of those surveyed indicate they spend more than six minutes searching for something to watch.
