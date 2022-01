Noren named EVP to focus on product strategy as the infrastructure company enters new relationships with major retailers. Banyan, the global infrastructure for item-level receipt data, has added Parker Noren as its EVP of Product Strategy. Noren, formerly Head of Corporate Strategy at MediaMath, brings over a decade of technology and consulting experience to the Banyan leadership team at a time when the company is gearing up to announce new relationships with major retailers.

