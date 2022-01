Jujutsu Kaisen is honoring the overseas release of the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie with cool new art of Yuta Okkotsu! Following the success of the first season of the anime, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film that takes on the official prequel series. This meant that the anime would be finally fully introducing the mysterious Yuta Okkotsu after he had been briefly mentioned in passing during the first season. Now that the film has officially dropped in Japan, even more fans have been introduced to Yuta than before with his big debut.

