Blackbaud Acquires EVERFI, a SaaS Leader Powering Corporate ESG and CSR Initiatives that Reach Millions of Learners Each Year

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition doubles Blackbaud’s total addressable market (TAM) to more than $20 billion, presents substantial cross-sell opportunity with YourCause® from Blackbaud and is expected to be significantly accretive to revenue growth in 2022, pulling forward the company’s timeline to achieve long-term financial goals. Blackbaud, the world’s leading...

