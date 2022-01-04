Blackbaud Acquires EVERFI, a SaaS Leader Powering Corporate ESG and CSR Initiatives that Reach Millions of Learners Each Year

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis DNA, Inc. ("Artemis DNA" or the "company"), a full-service, accredited, high complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables "personalized" medicine through early disease detection, announced today it has completed reservations with VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, for 100 EVs for its sales fleet. The vehicles will include a mix of the different models including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9, which were unveiled by the automaker at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO