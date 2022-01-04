Jo Ann Jaacks: Why writers write...my point of view

A year ago, in the depths of the coronavirus crisis, before vaccines were widely available, newspapers and news shows were anticipating the worst January in American history. Meanwhile, I was off on the high seas with a crew of 100, in the "watery part of the world," as Herman Melville puts it on the first page of his 1851 novel, "Moby-Dick." In fact, we were all safe in our respective homes, meeting on Zoom once a week while reading Melville's masterpiece. But it felt like we were shipmates on an adventure through treacherous waters - not just in the book, but in the real world. Together, we encountered a giant squid, watched lightning and St. Elmo's fire crackling through the rigging, and caught glimpses of the snow-white whale himself.

