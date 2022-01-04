ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jo Ann Jaacks: Why writers write...my point of view

By Comments
ncadvertiser.com
 3 days ago

One of my editors recently shared with me, and two other columnists, a delightful missive from a reader praising us three. It’s always a thrill to hear from a reader and I want to thank Carol Allison for her kind words. I especially like the quote from Michael J. Fox in...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncadvertiser.com

My pandemic book club changed the way I think about literature - and community

A year ago, in the depths of the coronavirus crisis, before vaccines were widely available, newspapers and news shows were anticipating the worst January in American history. Meanwhile, I was off on the high seas with a crew of 100, in the "watery part of the world," as Herman Melville puts it on the first page of his 1851 novel, "Moby-Dick." In fact, we were all safe in our respective homes, meeting on Zoom once a week while reading Melville's masterpiece. But it felt like we were shipmates on an adventure through treacherous waters - not just in the book, but in the real world. Together, we encountered a giant squid, watched lightning and St. Elmo's fire crackling through the rigging, and caught glimpses of the snow-white whale himself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Buffalo News

My View: The special pleasures of my writing trance

Pencils, paper and time are best friends. I always wanted to be a writer. It was No. 10 on my list of goals and took decades to become No. 1. My canvas must be plain white paper, without lines to distract me. Each written word is an attempt to symbolize an action, emotion or a feeling. Writing is an addiction that allows me a chance to challenge myself and the uncharted territory of my mind. Writing is a puzzle waiting to be solved with a second thought, an eraser or a revision.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
milfordmirror.com

Jo Ann Jaacks: A blue Christmas can be an opportunity for joy

Sometimes we think we can never recover what we have lost...and the truth is, we cannot. The missed opportunity, the death of a loved one, the strength and beauty of our youth, etc. Whatever is breaking our heart cannot be mitigated or recovered. If this year’s holiday is a blue...
CELEBRATIONS
Morning Sun

MFA in Creative Writing Winter Residency announces visiting writers and guest speakers

The Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program at Alma College will offer public readings and presentations by six guests at its 2022 winter residency. David Mura, S. Kirk Walsh, Peter A. Wright, Jonathan W. Thurston-Torres, Izzy, and Dawn Daniels will speak on topics including writing, publishing, spoken word poetry and storytelling, in a series of addresses. Mura and Walsh will also perform readings of their work that will be open to the public. The winter residency is scheduled for Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 6, 2022, at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon.
ALMA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Buffalo News

My View: Some ins and outs of trying times

Now that we’re past the winter solstice and gain more light each day, it may not be foolish to try to describe some of the positive ways in which our lives may have changed during the pandemic. For many of us, our lives, paradoxically, have both contracted and expanded....
BUFFALO, NY
Lootpress

Writers must love words to write everyday

People have good and bad reasons for doing things. Students often ask me why I became a writer. “Who knows?” I reply. “Maybe I was born to do it.”. Writing and talking about writing seem to give my life its purpose and meaning. But writing is both a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael J. Fox
Person
Dave Barry
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
shondaland.com

Sharon Gless’ Memoir Is a Hilarious Glimpse Into Hollywood Life

Sharon Gless has had a storied career. The granddaughter of legendary entertainment attorney Neil S. McCarthy (who represented Katharine Hepburn, Cecil B. DeMille, and Howard Hughes, to name a few), Gless became a professional actress in 1972 when she signed as a contract player to Universal Studios. When her contract ended nearly a decade later, she found success on the television drama Cagney & Lacey, which ran from 1982 to 1988 and netted Gless two Emmy Awards.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#My Point Of View#Beatles#The Hartford Courant#Wdrc#Battle Of The Bands#The Miami Herald#Sun Sentinel
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

America auteur Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82

(AP) — Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” has died. He was 82. Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at this home in Los Angeles, said his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural causes Considered part of a generation of […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Aaron Sorkin: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Can Go to Hell’ After Quoting ‘A Few Good Men’ Speech

Aaron Sorkin slammed U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene during a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden” this week. Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended over the weekend after she violated the streaming platform’s COVID misinformation rules for a fifth time. Twitter has a five-strike system in which it bans users after five violations. Greene was also suspended from Facebook for 24 hours on Jan. 3 for similar reasons. Greene reacted to her social media bans by posting on the alternative social media platform GETTR that Twitter is “an enemy of the people and can’t handle the truth.” The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
AARP
Buffalo News

My View: In jungles of Vietnam, humanity breaks through

The Chinese have a saying that holds it better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos. My semi-successful Southeast Asian adventure half a century ago proved the validity of that thinking many times over. But even in the midst of chaos and tumult, it was occasionally possible to extract some semblance of humanity. I found a shred of that humanity during my second Christmas in the combat zone.
CHINA
WestfairOnline

Contributing Writer: Have you considered writing a bylined article?

The number of newsrooms is shrinking by the year — in fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has determined that public relations professionals outnumber journalists at a five-to-one ratio. In this regional media market, the list of news outlets that have disappeared reads a bit like the tombstones f dear loved ones who have crossed over to the other side, fondly remembered and sorely missed.
JOURNALISM
Opelika-Auburn News

Anderson: The view from my high horse

Of the many thoughts rambling about in my mind, few justify a full discussion. So, here are a couple random contemplations—opinions from my high horse…. Most folks in my Baby Boomer group likely remember quaint, fun Halloween nights. We usually had simple home-made costumes, often made from items around...
HALLOWEEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy